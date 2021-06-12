Final men team scores: LSU dominates 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships

Eugene, Oregon – LSU dominated the team scores at the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships on Friday night after tallying 84 points to win the team title by 31 points at Hayward Field. Head coach Dennis Shaver was confident that if everything went according to plan, his team would have no problem winning and the Tigers achieved the objective early into the third day of competition.

On its way to winning the men’s team title, the top-ranked LSU men’s collected five individual event titles, with (Terrance Laird, 100 meters), (Sean ‘Squirrel’ Burrell, 400-meters hurdles), (JuVaughn Harrison, long jump, high jump), (Tzuriel Pedigo, javelin throw), and the 4×100 meter relay team landing gold medals.

The Tigers, who were backed to dominate the championships, were declared early champions after Burrell won the 400m hurdles, and even before Laird ran the 200m and Harrison ended the high jump competition.

“It means a lot because there have been so many times we’ve been second at this meet,” Shaver said after the victory. “To be able to win it is pretty exciting. We came out here and dominated the meet in a lot of ways and that made it special for us.”

Freshman Burrell, who switched to the 400m hurdles after being the third-best 400m runner on the team, was delighted with his contributions.

“It’s an honor to just win my event title,” Burrell said. “I run for my city, Baton Rouge is where I grew up. So to become a national champion at this school means the most to me.

“I kept preaching to myself that I was gonna go sub 48, and I got out today. I knew I could finish strong and when that time popped up I was like ‘oh yeah.”

Oregon finished second with 53 points, while North Carolina A&T which had the individual 400m champion – Randolph Ross (43.85) – and the 400m title, finished third with 35 points. Completing the top five were Florida with 34.5 points and USC with 33 points.

2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships Team Scores

1 LSU 84

2 Oregon 53

3 N. Carolina A&T 35

4 Florida 34.5

5 USC 33

6 Texas 29

6 Texas A&M 29

8 Georgia 25

9 Arizona State 24

10 Florida State 23.5

11 Tennessee 21

12 Iowa 19

13 Alabama 18

13 Stephen F. Austin 18

15 Kentucky 17

15 Miss State 17

17 BYU 16

18 Auburn 15

18 Houston 15

20 Clemson 14

20 Minnesota 14

20 Northern Arizona 14

23 Kansas 13.5

24 Georgetown 13

24 Michigan 13

24 Tulsa 13

27 Oklahoma 12.5

28 Arkansas 12

28 Virginia 12

30 Arizona 10

30 Mid. Tenn. State 10

30 Ole Miss 10

33 Iowa State 9

34 Kansas State 8

34 Notre Dame 8

36 TCU 7

37 Campbell 6

37 Nebraska 6

37 Oklahoma State 6

37 South Dakota 6

37 Virginia Tech 6

42 Miami (Ohio) 5

42 Sam Houston 5

42 South Carolina 5

42 Stanford 5

46 Colorado St. 4

46 Montana State 4

46 North Dakota State 4

46 Washington 4

50 Hofstra 3

50 Idaho 3

50 Lipscomb 3

50 Long Beach St. 3

50 SE Louisiana 3

50 Texas A&M-CC 3

50 UCLA 3

57 North Carolina 2

57 Northern Iowa 2

57 Ohio State 2

57 Wyoming 2

61 UTEP 1.5

62 Charlotte 1

62 Michigan State 1

62 Washington St. 1

65 Buffalo 0.5