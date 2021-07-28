Mondo, Holloway confirmed for Paris Diamond League meeting

World silver medalist Mondo Duplantis will be looking to pick up yet another Wanda Diamond League victory on the Road to the Final when he hits the runway in Paris on August 28th.

After registering back-to-back victories in Oslo and Stockholm, the Swedish pole vault sensation will be the headline act at the 10th meeting of the 2021 season in a month’s time. He will be hoping to enter this competition with the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games gold medal around his neck as well.

Duplantis is already familiar with the Paris Diamond League, having cleared 5.90m to take a second-place finish here at the age of 18 three years ago. He has since broken the world record in Glasgow and posted the highest outdoor jump in history at the Rome Diamond League last year.

This summer, the former LSU and SEC Conference standout will be out to pick up his first global championship gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

In Paris, the 21-year-old will take on his childhood hero and former world record holder Renaud Lavillenie, who will be one of several French athletes competing on home soil, including Mélina Robert-Michon in the discus and Pascal Martinot-Lagarde in the 110m hurdles.

Meanwhile, already confirmed for the 2021 Paris Diamond League meeting is the American sprint hurdle superstar Grant Holloway.

The world champion posted the second-fastest time in history when he clocked a near world record time of 12.81s at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene last month.

Holloway will be out to pick up his first career Diamond League win in the French capital.

Like Duplantis, Holloway will also be hoping to leave the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games with a gold medal around his neck!