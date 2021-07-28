Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Diamond League

Mondo, Holloway confirmed for Paris Diamond League meeting
Advertisement

Diamond League

Athing Mu headlines star-studded Prefontaine Classic 800m field

Diamond League

How you can watch Gateshead Diamond League live stream

Diamond League

Bromell, Kerley, Mihambo set for Muller British Grand Prix

Diamond League

Fraser-Pryce to debut at Oslo Diamond League

Diamond League Press Releases

World champions confirmed for Monaco Diamond League meeting

Diamond League

Mondo, Holloway confirmed for Paris Diamond League meeting

Mondo Duplantis and Grant Holloway have been confirmed for the 2021 Wanda Paris Diamond League on August 28th.

Published

World silver medalist Mondo Duplantis will be looking to pick up yet another Wanda Diamond League victory on the Road to the Final when he hits the runway in Paris on August 28th.

After registering back-to-back victories in Oslo and Stockholm, the Swedish pole vault sensation will be the headline act at the 10th meeting of the 2021 season in a month’s time. He will be hoping to enter this competition with the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games gold medal around his neck as well.

Duplantis is already familiar with the Paris Diamond League, having cleared 5.90m to take a second-place finish here at the age of 18 three years ago. He has since broken the world record in Glasgow and posted the highest outdoor jump in history at the Rome Diamond League last year.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: Shanieka Ricketts targeting 15m at Tokyo 2020; In the best shape ever

This summer, the former LSU and SEC Conference standout will be out to pick up his first global championship gold at the Tokyo Olympics. 

In Paris, the 21-year-old will take on his childhood hero and former world record holder Renaud Lavillenie, who will be one of several French athletes competing on home soil, including Mélina Robert-Michon in the discus and Pascal Martinot-Lagarde in the 110m hurdles.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Meanwhile, already confirmed for the 2021 Paris Diamond League meeting is the American sprint hurdle superstar Grant Holloway.

The world champion posted the second-fastest time in history when he clocked a near world record time of 12.81s at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene last month.

Holloway will be out to pick up his first career Diamond League win in the French capital.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Like Duplantis, Holloway will also be hoping to leave the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games with a gold medal around his neck!

In this article:
Written By

Put together by a member of the World-Track and Field Website team members. This is usually done by an in house member with able assistance from someone or an agency reporting from outside.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Athing Mu of USA and Texas A&M 400m indoor record Athing Mu of USA and Texas A&M 400m indoor record

Diamond League

Athing Mu headlines star-studded Prefontaine Classic 800m field

Athing Mu headlines a very strong women's 800m field for the 2021 Prefontaine Classic, which is part of the 2021 Wanda Diamond League series.

July 19, 2021
Elaine_Thompson_Herah_Rio2016 Elaine_Thompson_Herah_Rio2016

Main News

Results: Gateshead Muller British Grand Prix Wanda Diamond League

The latest and complete results from the 2021 Muller British Grand Prix – Wanda Diamond League meeting in Gateshead, England on Tuesday (13).

July 13, 2021
Trayvon_Bromell_USATF_Grand_Prix_at_Oregon_Relays Trayvon_Bromell_USATF_Grand_Prix_at_Oregon_Relays

Main News

Bromell, Thompson-Herah, Bol among winners in Gateshead

Report and results from the 2021 Muller British Grand Prix in Gateshead, the final Wanda Diamond League meeting before the 2020 Tokyo Games.

July 13, 2021
Katarina Johnson-Thompson of Great Britain Katarina Johnson-Thompson of Great Britain

Main News

Johnson-Thompson ready to test form at Muller British Grand Prix

Katarina Johnson-Thompson will compete in the long jump at the 2021 Muller British Grand Prix - Wanda Diamond League meeting in Gateshead.

July 13, 2021