Tokyo2020-Grant Holloway leads 110m hurdles qualifiers for final

TOKYO, Japan — USA, Jamaica and France each qualified two athletes for the final of the men’s 110m hurdles on Day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games track and field schedule on Wednesday (4). Click here for the results

American world champion and the second-fastest man of all time, Grant Holloway, leads the way with a time of 13.13 seconds which he used to win the third semifinal heat on the day.

Jamaican Hansle Parchment, the London 2012 Olympic bronze medalist, finished behind Holloway with a time of 13.23secs.

Allen of the USA took the second semifinal heat with the second quickest time of the day at 13.18s and he finished ahead of Aurel Manga of France who ran 13.24 to also secure a spot in the final.

Also advancing to the final was Jamaica’s Levy who ran 13.23s to take the first semifinal with the fourth-fastest time of the round.

Completing the lineup for the final were Spaniard Asier Martinez (13.27) and Great Britain’s Andrew Pozzi (13.32).