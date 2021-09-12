Connect with us

Mboma v Jackson at Zagreb Continental Tour meeting
Christine-Mboma-wins-diamond-league-200m
Olympic medalists Christine Mboma and Shericka Jackson will continue their rivalry over the 200m at the Zagreb Continental Tour meeting Tuesday.

Published

The women’s 200m at the 2021 Boris Hanzekovic Memorial in Zagreb – World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting – will feature two athletes who won a total of three medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Standout junior sensation Christine Mboma, one of the top athletes from the Tokyo Games after finishing second in the 200m, has also been running several world junior records this season, while Shericka Jackson won a bronze medal in the 100m and helped Jamaica win the gold medal and set a national record in the women’s 4x100m.

Jamaican-Shericka-Jackson-wins-the-200m-at-the-2021-Diamond-League-meeting-in-Stockholm
Jamaican Shericka Jackson wins the 200m at the 2021 Diamond League meeting in Stockholm

Mboma enters the Boris Hanzekovic Memorial in Zagreb this week with a personal best of 21.78 seconds and claimed the Diamond League trophy when beating Jackson in Zurich, last week.

Jackson, in the meantime, comes into this meet on good form, having clocked a PB of 21.81 seconds for a second-place finish to Mboma in Zurich. The Jamaican will be aiming to avenge that defeat on Tuesday.

Another Namibia’s junior sensation, Beatrice Masilingi, ran in the Olympic 200m final. Only two weeks later, she won silver at the Junior World Championships in Nairobi, behind Mboma.

On Tuesday, September 14, the trio will lead a group of sprinters chasing the meeting record of 22.35 secs set by American Allyson Felix in 2012.

Jodie Williams of Great Britain has been having a good season as well, and although she has not flirted with her PB of 22.46secs as yet, the talented sprinter will be hoping to close out her campaign on a winning note.

This is a race that is not to be missed!

Provisional start list

200 m WOMENMR 22.35 – Allyson Felix (2012)
SBPB
1     Maja Mihalinec ZidaSLO23.6222.78
2     Shericka JacksonJAM21.8121.81
3     Jodie WilliamsGBR22.6022.46
4     Christine MbomaNAM21.7821.78
5     Beatrice MasilingiNAM22.1822.18
6     Veronika DrljačićCRO23.8223.82
Jamaican-Shericka-Jackson-wins-the-200m-at-the-2021-Diamond-League-meeting-in-Stockholm Jamaican-Shericka-Jackson-wins-the-200m-at-the-2021-Diamond-League-meeting-in-Stockholm

Michael_Norman_in_Doha_DL Michael_Norman_in_Doha_DL

Andre De Grasse of Canada Andre De Grasse of Canada

jamaicas-stephenie-ann-mcpherson-and-shericka-jackson jamaicas-stephenie-ann-mcpherson-and-shericka-jackson

