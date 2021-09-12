Mboma v Jackson at Zagreb Continental Tour meeting

The women’s 200m at the 2021 Boris Hanzekovic Memorial in Zagreb – World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting – will feature two athletes who won a total of three medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Standout junior sensation Christine Mboma, one of the top athletes from the Tokyo Games after finishing second in the 200m, has also been running several world junior records this season, while Shericka Jackson won a bronze medal in the 100m and helped Jamaica win the gold medal and set a national record in the women’s 4x100m. Jamaican Shericka Jackson wins the 200m at the 2021 Diamond League meeting in Stockholm

Mboma enters the Boris Hanzekovic Memorial in Zagreb this week with a personal best of 21.78 seconds and claimed the Diamond League trophy when beating Jackson in Zurich, last week.

Jackson, in the meantime, comes into this meet on good form, having clocked a PB of 21.81 seconds for a second-place finish to Mboma in Zurich. The Jamaican will be aiming to avenge that defeat on Tuesday.

Another Namibia’s junior sensation, Beatrice Masilingi, ran in the Olympic 200m final. Only two weeks later, she won silver at the Junior World Championships in Nairobi, behind Mboma.

On Tuesday, September 14, the trio will lead a group of sprinters chasing the meeting record of 22.35 secs set by American Allyson Felix in 2012.

Jodie Williams of Great Britain has been having a good season as well, and although she has not flirted with her PB of 22.46secs as yet, the talented sprinter will be hoping to close out her campaign on a winning note.

This is a race that is not to be missed!

Provisional start list 200 m WOMEN MR 22.35 – Allyson Felix (2012) SB PB 1 Maja Mihalinec Zida SLO 23.62 22.78 2 Shericka Jackson JAM 21.81 21.81 3 Jodie Williams GBR 22.60 22.46 4 Christine Mboma NAM 21.78 21.78 5 Beatrice Masilingi NAM 22.18 22.18 6 Veronika Drljačić CRO 23.82 23.82