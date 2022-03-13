Connect with us

NCAA DI Indoor Championships 2022 team points standings: Florida women, Texas men triumph

Florida women and Texas men were successful at winning the respective team titles. The final NCAA DI Indoor Championships 2022 team points standings on Saturday (12).

Published

Texas_NCAA_Indoor_Championships_2022_Team_Points_Standings
Texas celebrates winning the NCAA Indoor Championships 2022 title

Florida women and Texas men triumph in the team title race at the NCAA DI Indoor Championships 2022 on Saturday. The following are the final team points standings from the two-day meeting, which was hosted by the University of Alabama at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama, from March 11-12.

Florida women scored some big points on the last day of the competition on Saturday to tally an overall score of 68 from the 17 scored event to secure its first women’s NCAA Indoor Championships title since 1992. The No. 1 ranked Gators recruited very well in the summer and it paid off as the Mike Holloway-led squad grabbed five individual titles.

The team title was well set up by the victories from Jasmine Moore in the long jump and triple jump, the pentathlon crown for Anna Hall, as well as the 60m hurdles title by Grace Stark and 400m title by Talitha Diggs. It’s only the second time in NCAA history that a program has won five individual titles.

It is the 10th overall team title for Florida head coach Holloway, but his first women’s crown. He was absolutely overjoyed at the conclusion of the meeting on Saturday night.

Big 12 champion Texas gave it a go and did very well with a second-place finish with 56 points, while Kentucky was third with 44 pts and defending champion Arkansas with 40 pts finishing fourth. Elsewhere, LSU secured fifth with 29.5 points, just ahead of sixth-place finishers Virginia Tech (29) and Ole Miss (29).

Texas wins NCAA DI Indoor Championships 2022 men’s title

Meanwhile, Texas won the NCAA DI Indoor Championships 2022 men’s title after holding off North Carolina A&T. The title race went down to the final event of the championship and the Longhorns were able to clinch the win by beating the Aggies in the 4x400m relay.

Texas totaled 47 points from the 17 scored events, on its way to winning a first men’s NCAA Indoor Championships team title, something head coach Edrick Floréal was proud about after revealing that it was one of the promises he made prior to taking up the post in 2018.

The victory was set up by the win in the distance medley relay gold medal performance, as well as three second-place finishes over the two days.

North Carolina A&T followed Texas in second place with 36 points, with Tennessee finishing third with 31 points, and Northern Arizona, despite fielding just three athletes, taking fourth after scoring 29 points. Rounding out the top five in the team points standings were Texas A&M and Princeton which both ended with 26 points.

NCAA DI Indoor Championships 2022 team points standings

Women [17 out of 17 scored] Pts

  1. Florida 68
  2. Texas 56
  3. Kentucky 44
  4. Arkansas 40
  5. LSU 29.5
  6. Virginia Tech 29
  7. Ole Miss 29
  8. BYU 26.2
  9. NC State 25
  10. Texas A&M 24
  11. Texas Tech 17
  12. Colorado 17
  13. Oregon 17
  14. Ohio State 14
  15. USC 13
  16. Tennessee 12
  17. Notre Dame 11
  18. South Carolina 10
  19. Stanford 10
  20. Arizona State 10
  21. Coastal Carolina 10
  22. Duke 10
  23. Oklahoma State 10
  24. High Point 8
  25. Oklahoma 8
  26. Colorado St. 7
  27. Kansas State 7
  28. UCF 6
  29. Villanova 6
  30. Alabama 6
  31. California 6
  32. Cincinnati 6
  33. Arizona 5
  34. Florida State 5
  35. Oregon State 5
  36. Illinois 4
  37. Memphis 4
  38. Sam Houston 4
  39. Western Kentucky 3.5
  40. Texas State 3
  41. UCLA 3
  42. Louisville 3
  43. Michigan State 3
  44. Mid. Tenn. State 3
  45. New Mexico 3
  46. Georgia 2.2
  47. Virginia 2
  48. Michigan 2
  49. Missouri 2
  50. Nebraska 2
  51. Southern Illinois 1
  52. West Virginia 1
  53. Auburn 1
  54. Iowa 1
  55. Kennesaw State 1
  56. North Carolina 1
  57. Kansas 0.2
  58. Montana State 0.2
  59. Rice 0.2

Men [17 out of 17 scored] Pts

  1. Texas 47
  2. North Carolina A&T 36
  3. Tennessee 31
  4. Northern Arizona 29
  5. Texas A&M 26
  6. Princeton 26
  7. Arkansas 24
  8. Georgia 23
  9. Oregon 22
  10. TCU 20
  11. Ole Miss 20
  12. Stanford 19
  13. Alabama 17
  14. Florida State 17
  15. Wisconsin 16
  16. Arizona State 16
  17. Texas Tech 15
  18. USC 14
  19. Iowa 14
  20. Florida 11
  21. Washington 10
  22. Kentucky 10
  23. Oklahoma 10
  24. LSU 9
  25. Missouri 9
  26. Nebraska 9
  27. Auburn 8.5
  28. Southern Miss. 8
  29. Tennessee State 8
  30. BYU 8
  31. Indiana 8
  32. Kent State 8
  33. Michigan State 8
  34. Notre Dame 8
  35. Arizona 6
  36. Sam Houston 6
  37. Samford 5.5
  38. Stephen F. Austin 5
  39. Illinois 5
  40. Rutgers 5
  41. Washington St. 4
  42. Colorado 4
  43. Drake 4
  44. Michigan 4
  45. North Dakota State 4
  46. Oklahoma State 4
  47. South Carolina 3
  48. UTSA 3
  49. Virginia Tech 3
  50. Duke 3
  51. Eastern Michigan 3
  52. Iowa State 3
  53. Kansas 3
  54. Kansas State 3
  55. Miss State 3
  56. South Alabama 3
  57. Baylor 2
  58. Fairleigh Dickinson 2
  59. Mid. Tenn. State 2
  60. Virginia 1
  61. Louisville 1

