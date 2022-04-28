How to watch 2022 Penn Relays?- Day 1 order of events schedule

Hope you are ready for the madness because the Penn Relays are finally here!

PHILADELPHIA — The order of events schedule and how to watch live streaming coverage of Day One at the 2022 Penn Relays on Thursday, 28 April. You can watch live streaming online coverage on FloTrack and using the FloSports App.

It’s hard not to get excited about the return of the oldest and largest track and field competition in the United States!

The 2022 Penn Relays meeting will start on Thursday, 28 April, and run through Saturday, 30 April at Franklin Field here in Philadelphia.

You can live streaming from the U.S. here at FloTrack and for those outside the U.S. you can watch the broadcast here. Follow live results here

Live streaming broadcast will start on the track with the high school girls’ 4x800m relay at 9:00 am ET and run through 9:25 am before the action speeds up with the heats of the 4x100m relays, starting at 9:50 am.

High school girls will dominate the early morning schedule before the collegiate athletes, both women and men join the party in the evening session, which gets underway at 5:35 pm with the College Women’s 400m Hurdles.

Field events will begin at 12: pm with the high school girls’ discus throw, while the school also includes the HS long jump and triple jump competitions, as well as the college hammer throw contests for both women and men.

The 2022 Penn Relays Day 1 schedule will close out with the women’s and men’s college 10000m races at 9:20 pm and 10:00 pm, respectively.

The 2022 Penn Relays schedule

THURSDAY, APRIL 28

Track Events

Morning Session: Beginning at 9 a.m. 9:00 a.m.:……………………. HS Girls’ 4×800 Small Schools 9:25 a.m.:……………………. HS Girls’ 4×800 Large Schools 9:50 a.m.:……………………. HS Girls’ 4×100

Afternoon Session: Beginning at Noon 11:55 a.m.:……………………. Special Olympics 100m 12:00 p.m.:……………………. Masters 100m (Except 75 yrs and older) 12:25 p.m.:……………………. Special Olympics 4×100 Relays 12:30 p.m.:……………………. Masters 4×100 Relays 12:40 p.m.:……………………. HS Girls’ 4×400 4:40 p.m.:…………. HS Girls’ DMR Championship of America presented by Toyota 5:00 p.m.:……………………. HS Girls’ Mile Championship presented by On 5:10 p.m.:…………. HS Girls’ 3000m Championship presented by the U.S. Marines

Evening Session: Beginning at 5:30 p.m. 5:35 p.m.:……………………. College Women’s 400m Hurdles presented by Independence Blue Cross 5:55 p.m.:… College Men’s 400m Hurdles presented by College Ave Student Loans 6:15 p.m.:…………………College Women’s 1500m presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar 6:35 p.m.:……………………. College Men’s 1500m presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar 6:55 p.m.:………… College Women’s 3000m Steeplechase presented by Core Power 7:25 p.m.:……………… College Men’s 3000m Steeplechase presented by Core Power 7:50 p.m.:…………. College Women’s 5000m presented by Independence Blue Cross 8:30 p.m.:…………… College Men’s 5000m presented by Independence Blue Cross 9:20 p.m.:……… College Women’s 10000m presented by Independence Blue Cross 10:00 p.m.:…………… College Men’s 10000m presented by Independence Blue Cross



Field Events