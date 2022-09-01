Watch live streaming coverage of the press conference for the Brussels 2022 Diamond League meeting on Thursday, 1 September on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube Channel. Several of the world’s top athletes will be in action at the meeting on Friday (2).

The 2022 Wanda Diamond League final enters the final bend this week as the world’s best athletes travel to Brussels for the last chance to score points in their quest to qualify for the series final in Zurich in a week’s time. The 2022 Wanda Diamond League final takes place on 7 and 8 September.

Watch the live stream here.

Five-time world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, world record holder Mondo Duplantis and Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn are among the athletes set to star at the Allianz Memorial Van Damme, and the North American stars will face the media at Thursday’s pre-meeting press conference.

Live streaming coverage of the press conference will begin at 8:00 am ET. Below is a list of featured athletes who speak to the media today, along with the respective events that they will contest on Friday.

14:00 – Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (100m, JAM), Mondo Duplantis (pole vault, SWE), Erriyon Knighton (200m, USA), Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (100m hurdles, PUR).

The Wanda Diamond League comprises 13 of the best invitational track and field meetings in the world. The meetings are spread across Asia, Africa, Europe and North America, and make up the top tier of World Athletics’ global one-day meeting competition structure.

Click here to view the full 2022 calendar.

Wanda Diamond League