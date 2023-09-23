The 2023 Berlin Marathon is broadcasting live globally, and viewers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom can watch the action on FloSports on Sunday (24). Both the men’s and women’s fields are loaded with talents and I am expecting very fast races this weekend.
Besides the countries mentioned above, FloTrack will also provide LIVE broadcast of the 2023 Berlin Marathon for fans in Australia, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania, Estonia, New Zealand, Turkey, and Latvia. Live stream will begin at 2:15 a.m. ET, and the coverage is available to stream or cast from your desktop, mobile or TV with a FloTrack subscription.
Additionally, you watch live streaming: Kenya – National Media Group /NTV || Tele Deporte || CT Sports || L’equipe Chanele (France) || Sporttv Channel 2 (Portugal)
Two-time Olympic Marathon champion and world marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge enters this weekend’s race seeking an unprecedented fifth Berlin Marathon title, and you will not find too many people betting against the Kenyan.
Victory for Kipchoge on Sunday would see the 38-year-old breaking the tie between him and Ethiopian legend Haile Gebrselassie for the most wins.
Meanwhile, Ethiopia’s defending champion Tigst Assef headlines the women’s field.
Here you find the list of all national and international TV broadcasters
2023 Berlin Marathon Full TV and Streaming Schedule
|Region
|Countries/Area
|Broadcast Partner
|Europe
|Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Denmark, Faroer Islands, Finland, Georgia, Greece, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Norway, Romania, Sweden, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine
|Olympic Channel
|Austria
|ORF
|Baltics (Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania), Ireland, Italy, Turkey, United Kingdom
|Flo Sports
|Bosnia, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia
|Arena Sport
|Czech Republic
|Czech TV
|Europe excl. Germany
|EBU
|France, Andorra, Monaco, DOM COM, Dominican Republic, Fiji Islands, Haiti, Seychelles, Tonga, Trinidad and Tobago, Vanuatu
|L’Equipe
|Germany
|Eurosport, RBB
|Hungary
|AMC
|Israel
|Charlton
|Netherlands
|Ziggo
|Poland
|Polsat
|Portugal
|Sport TV
|Slovakia
|Joj TV
|Spain
|RTVE
|Switzerland
|Swiss Sport TV
|Asia
|Bangladesh
|T Sports
|India
|Viacom 18
|HongKong, Indonesia, Macau, Malaysia, Mongolia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand
|SPOTV
|China Mainland
|Shanghai Media Group & Guangdong TV
|Japan
|TV Asahi
|Taiwan
|ELTA
|Africa
|Kenya
|National Media Group / NTV
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport
|America
|Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela
|ESPN
|America
|Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama
|Sky Mexico
|Additional Territories
|Australia, New Zealand, USA
|Flo Sports
|Worldwide excl. Germany
|SNTV