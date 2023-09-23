The 2023 Berlin Marathon is broadcasting live globally, and viewers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom can watch the action on FloSports on Sunday (24). Both the men’s and women’s fields are loaded with talents and I am expecting very fast races this weekend.

Besides the countries mentioned above, FloTrack will also provide LIVE broadcast of the 2023 Berlin Marathon for fans in Australia, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania, Estonia, New Zealand, Turkey, and Latvia. Live stream will begin at 2:15 a.m. ET, and the coverage is available to stream or cast from your desktop, mobile or TV with a FloTrack subscription.

Additionally, you watch live streaming: Kenya – National Media Group /NTV || Tele Deporte || CT Sports || L’equipe Chanele (France) || Sporttv Channel 2 (Portugal)

Two-time Olympic Marathon champion and world marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge enters this weekend’s race seeking an unprecedented fifth Berlin Marathon title, and you will not find too many people betting against the Kenyan.

Victory for Kipchoge on Sunday would see the 38-year-old breaking the tie between him and Ethiopian legend Haile Gebrselassie for the most wins.

Meanwhile, Ethiopia’s defending champion Tigst Assef headlines the women’s field.

Here you find the list of all national and international TV broadcasters

2023 Berlin Marathon Full TV and Streaming Schedule

Region Countries/Area Broadcast Partner Europe Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Denmark, Faroer Islands, Finland, Georgia, Greece, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Norway, Romania, Sweden, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine Olympic Channel Austria ORF Baltics (Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania), Ireland, Italy, Turkey, United Kingdom Flo Sports Bosnia, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia Arena Sport Czech Republic Czech TV Europe excl. Germany EBU France, Andorra, Monaco, DOM COM, Dominican Republic, Fiji Islands, Haiti, Seychelles, Tonga, Trinidad and Tobago, Vanuatu L’Equipe Germany Eurosport, RBB Hungary AMC Israel Charlton Netherlands Ziggo Poland Polsat Portugal Sport TV Slovakia Joj TV Spain RTVE Switzerland Swiss Sport TV Asia Bangladesh T Sports India Viacom 18 HongKong, Indonesia, Macau, Malaysia, Mongolia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand SPOTV China Mainland Shanghai Media Group & Guangdong TV Japan TV Asahi Taiwan ELTA Africa Kenya National Media Group / NTV Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport America Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela ESPN