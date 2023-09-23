Ethiopian runner Tigst Assef wins 2022 Berlin Marathon

The 2023 Berlin Marathon is broadcasting live globally, and viewers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom can watch the action on FloSports on Sunday (24). Both the men’s and women’s fields are loaded with talents and I am expecting very fast races this weekend.

Besides the countries mentioned above, FloTrack will also provide LIVE broadcast of the 2023 Berlin Marathon for fans in Australia, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania, Estonia, New Zealand, Turkey, and Latvia. Live stream will begin at 2:15 a.m. ET, and the coverage is available to stream or cast from your desktop, mobile or TV with a FloTrack subscription.

Additionally, you watch live streaming: Kenya – National Media Group /NTV || Tele Deporte || CT Sports || L’equipe Chanele (France) || Sporttv Channel 2 (Portugal)

Two-time Olympic Marathon champion and world marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge enters this weekend’s race seeking an unprecedented fifth Berlin Marathon title, and you will not find too many people betting against the Kenyan.

Victory for Kipchoge on Sunday would see the 38-year-old breaking the tie between him and Ethiopian legend Haile Gebrselassie for the most wins.

Meanwhile, Ethiopia’s defending champion Tigst Assef headlines the women’s field.

Here you find the list of all national and international TV broadcasters

2023 Berlin Marathon Full TV and Streaming Schedule

Region Countries/Area Broadcast Partner
Europe
Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Denmark, Faroer Islands, Finland, Georgia, Greece, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Norway, Romania, Sweden, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine Olympic Channel
Austria ORF
Baltics (Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania), Ireland, Italy, Turkey, United Kingdom Flo Sports
Bosnia, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia Arena Sport
Czech Republic Czech TV
Europe excl. Germany EBU
France, Andorra, Monaco, DOM COM, Dominican Republic, Fiji Islands, Haiti, Seychelles, Tonga, Trinidad and Tobago, Vanuatu L’Equipe
Germany Eurosport, RBB
Hungary AMC
Israel Charlton
Netherlands Ziggo
Poland Polsat
Portugal Sport TV
Slovakia Joj TV
Spain RTVE
Switzerland Swiss Sport TV
Asia
Bangladesh T Sports
India Viacom 18
HongKong, Indonesia, Macau, Malaysia, Mongolia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand SPOTV
China Mainland Shanghai Media Group & Guangdong TV
Japan TV Asahi
Taiwan ELTA
Africa
Kenya National Media Group / NTV
Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport
America
Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela ESPN
Region Countries/Area Broadcast Partner
America
Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama Sky Mexico
Additional Territories
Australia, New Zealand, USA Flo Sports
Worldwide excl. Germany SNTV

Written/compiled/published by one of the World-Track and Field website staff members or editors from press releases or public submissions.

Similar Posts