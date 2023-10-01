RIGA (Oct. 01) —Kenya’s Beatrice Chebet clinched the women’s 5km title at the inaugural World Athletics Road Running Championships Riga 23 on Sunday (1) in Latvia. She clocked a time of 14:35 in very good racing conditions to defeat some of the top athletes from around the world.

Beatrice Chebet Pulls Away, Leads Kenyan Top Two

The 23-year-old world cross country champion in Bathurst this past February led a Kenyan 1-2 finish after pulling away late in the race and fell just six seconds off the women-only world record by Ethiopia’s Senbere Teferi at 14:29.

Read more: How to watch World Athletics Road Running Championships Riga 23?

Chebet’s performance adds to a year of world-leading times, matching the 14:35 set by Mekides Abebe of Ethiopia and Caroline Nyaga of Kenya earlier this year.

Podium Finishers

Following closely behind Chebet were fellow Kenyan and 2017 world cross country bronze medallist, Lilian Kasait Rengeruk, who finished in 14:39 for a personal best, and Ethiopia’s mixed race world record-holder, Ejgayehu Taye, who clocked in at 14:40. Both athletes finished within five seconds of the champion.

USA Finishers at Riga 23

Among the USA participants, Weini Kelati Frezghi finished 7th with a time of 15:10, and Fiona O’Keeffe came in 11th, clocking 15:40. Both athletes had commendable performances in the Latvian capital, although they fell short of a podium finish.

Additional Highlights

The race also saw several national records being set. Italy’s Nadia Battocletti finished 5th with a time of 14:45, setting a new Italian record, while Uganda’s Joy Cheptoyek also set a national record, finishing 6th in 14:50.

Several personal and season bests were also achieved.

Full Results List: Women’s 5km at the World Road Running Championships Riga 23

Beatrice Chebet (KEN) – 14:35 (Championship Record) Lilian Kasait Rengeruk (KEN) – 14:39 Ejgayehu Taye (ETH) – 14:40 Medina Eisa (ETH) – 14:41 Nadia Battocletti (ITA) – 14:45 (National Record) Joy Cheptoyek (UGA) – 14:50 (National Record) Weini Kelati Frezghi (USA) – 15:10 Verity Ockenden (GBR) – 15:18 Francine Niyomukunzi (BDI) – 15:23 Klara Lukan (SLO) – 15:25 Fiona O’Keeffe (USA) – 15:40 Caitlin Adams (AUS) – 15:41 Militsa Mircheva (BUL) – 15:45 Nanami Watanabe (JPN) – 15:46 Tayla Kavanagh (RSA) – 15:50 Kyla Jacobs (RSA) – 15:51 Julie-Anne Staehli (CAN) – 15:55 Juliane Hvid (DEN) – 15:59 Lauren Ryan (AUS) – 15:59 Paulina Kaczyńska (POL) – 16:00 Federica Del Buono (ITA) – 16:03 Micheline Niyomahoro (BDI) – 16:04 Peruth Chemutai (UGA) – 16:09 Liza Šajn (SLO) – 16:14 Jessy Lacourse (CAN) – 16:15 Carolien Millenaar (DEN) – 16:17 Maria Kote (ERI) – 16:18 Bohdana Semyonova (UKR) – 16:25 Lina Kiriliuk (LTU) – 16:38 Simone Ferraz (BRA) – 16:39 Helen Bell (EST) – 17:09 Evelīna Krista Sitnika (LAT) – 17:27 Johanna Ardel (EST) – 17:44 Vanessa Ying Zhuang Lee (SGP) – 18:08

Achievements