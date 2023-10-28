brian musau of oklahoma state dominates big 12 cross country championships 2023

Ames, IA (Oct. 28) – For the first time this season, No. 2 Oklahoma State fielded its full team and demonstrated its dominance and showed the rest of the country that they will be one of the title contenders.

Dominating the field on Saturday, the Cowboys clinched their fourth successive Big 12 Cross Country Championship in the men’s division, amassing 25 points as all five scorers finished within the top nine in the 8k race.

Read more: No. 7 Florida Gators triumph in 2023 SEC Women’s Cross Country Championship

Guided by a measured performance from freshman Brian Musau, who posted an impressive time of 22:46.6 to secure the individual title at the Iowa State XC Course, Oklahoma State faced no challenges from the outset.

The team’s top runners grouped together to outscore Big 12 newcomer No. 3 nationally ranked BYU by 30 points; the Cougars came in second with 55 points. No. 6 Texas was third with 70 points, with No. 17 Iowa State fourth with 114 points.

“We are training for this championship, as well as for the national champion,” said Musau after his victory.

Musau, who led for the majority of the race, disclosed that the initial plan did not involve him taking the lead. However, he felt compelled to do so due to the slow pace.

“Today the pace was too slow, so I had to push,” he added.

The race’s top five finishers clocked in at under 23 minutes. Defending champion Alex Maier of Oklahoma State came in second with a time of 22:49.1, followed by Creed Thompson of BYU, who posted 22:54.1 for third place.

Texas senior Devin Hart recorded a time of 22:57.6 for fourth place, while another Oklahoma State runner, Fouad Messaoudi, crossed the finish line at 23:00.4.

Rounding out the scorers for Oklahoma State were Will Muirhead, who finished in eighth place with a time of 23:04.3, and Jonas Price, who came in ninth at 23:06.9.

Big 12 Cross Country Championships Results and Team Scores

PLACEATHLETESCHOOL & CLASS8000MSPLITPTS
1Brian MusauOklahoma State [FR]22:46.62:46.61
2Alex MaierOklahoma State [SR]22:49.12:47.12
3Creed ThompsonBYU [JR]22:54.12:50.93
4Devin HartTexas [SR]22:57.62:52.34
5Fouad MessaoudiOklahoma State [SO]23:00.42:57.25
6Joey NokesBYU [JR]23:01.92:57.66
7Said MechaalIowa State [JR]23:03.72:56.97
8Will MuirheadOklahoma State [SO]23:04.32:49.48
9Jonas PriceOklahoma State [SO]23:06.92:53.19
10Rodger RiveraTexas [JR]23:10.62:55.910
11Chandler GibbensKansas [SR]23:13.02:56.811
12Gideon KiplimoTexas Tech [FR]23:13.72:53.212
13James CorriganBYU [FR]23:17.52:55.813
14Denis KipngetichOklahoma State [FR]23:18.73:04.614
15Haftu KnightTexas [SR]23:21.02:55.515
16Isaac HedengrenBYU [FR]23:21.22:52.216
17Lucas BonsBYU [JR]23:22.82:55.717
18Kenneth RooksBYU [JR]23:23.42:46.318
19Alex StittOklahoma State [SO]23:25.72:50.719
20Isaac AlonzoTexas [JR]23:30.52:57.720

PLACETEAM8000M12345(6)(7)
1Oklahoma State2511258914
2BYU5533613161718
3Texas70441015202124
4Iowa State114772526272930
5Texas Tech1713122838435059
6Kansas1795113339455152
7Cincinnati2049234244464956
8Oklahoma2298363747486178
9Kansas State2663415354586063
10Houston2937355566677071
11Texas Christian3138346468737475
12Baylor3462406976798283

Click here for the full results and team scores

Gary Smith is one of the leading writers for World-Track.org. He has over 20 years of running experience, as well as 12 years of coaching while covering several events, from the international to college level. Smith, who has covered events for publications such as Caribbean Net News, European Athletics, Cayman Net News, AFP, and Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC), is also a frequent contributor of SportingAlert.com and TrackAlerts.com. Twitter | LinkedIn

Similar Posts