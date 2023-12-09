Connect with us

How to watch the 2023 Foot Locker Cross Country Championships?

2023 Foot Locker Cross Country Championships will be live broadcasted from San Diego, California on the RunnerSpace.com for free! Don’t miss the action today!

Published

Foot Locker Cross Country Championships
Foot Locker Cross Country Championships finish line

The 2023 Foot Locker Cross Country Championships will take place at Morley Field – Balboa Parkbe on Saturday, December 9 and fans can watch the live broadcast from San Diego, California on the RunnerSpace.com for free!

The broadcast will start at 8:00 a.m. Pacific / 11:00 a.m. ET with the pre-race build-ups before the competition gets underway a little over an hour afterward.

The starters for the girld’ 5k race will take the course first at 12:15 p.m. ET, followed by the boys’ race at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Read more: Hoppel Hopes A Late Entrant For Merrie Mile Success – RRW

Today’s live broadcast and on-demand videos will be made available free of charge on the RunnerSpace.com.

Foot Locker Cross Country Championships 2023 Live Stream:

The event schedule is below. Schedule is subject to change.

Event Schedule. Subject to Change.
WATCH LIVE WEBCAST HERE
 Local Time – PacificEastern
Broadcast Start8:00 AM11:00 AM
Girls Race9:15 AM12:15 PM
Boys Race10:00 AM1:00 PM

On demand video will be available after the event is over. Watch On Demand Here.

Checkout Foot Locker Regionals Coverage: South | Northeast | Midwest | West | Official Foot Locker Meet Website

NOTE: Morley Field at Balboa Park has been the site of some of the most epic races in the history of high school cross country. From Reina’s record setting performance to Goethal’s improbable come-from-behind win, the Foot Locker Cross Country Championships competed here have excited runners and fans. With a new name, the Foot Locker Cross Country Championships will continue that tradition as national champions are crowned and history is made.

Covers meetings in the United States, including the USA Championships, meetings in Florida and Miami, as well as promoting on social media @worldtrack. Campbell discovered his writing ability at South Broward HS in Hollywood, FL, before graduating from Florida International University and continued to sharpen his skills.

