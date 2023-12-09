How to watch the 2023 Foot Locker Cross Country Championships?

The 2023 Foot Locker Cross Country Championships will take place at Morley Field – Balboa Parkbe on Saturday, December 9 and fans can watch the live broadcast from San Diego, California on the RunnerSpace.com for free!
The broadcast will start at 8:00 a.m. Pacific / 11:00 a.m. ET with the pre-race build-ups before the competition gets underway a little over an hour afterward.
The starters for the girld’ 5k race will take the course first at 12:15 p.m. ET, followed by the boys’ race at 1:00 p.m. ET.
Today’s live broadcast and on-demand videos will be made available free of charge on the RunnerSpace.com.
Foot Locker Cross Country Championships 2023 Live Stream:
The event schedule is below. Schedule is subject to change.
|Event Schedule. Subject to Change.
|WATCH LIVE WEBCAST HERE
|Local Time – Pacific
|Eastern
|Broadcast Start
|8:00 AM
|11:00 AM
|Girls Race
|9:15 AM
|12:15 PM
|Boys Race
|10:00 AM
|1:00 PM
On demand video will be available after the event is over. Watch On Demand Here.
NOTE: Morley Field at Balboa Park has been the site of some of the most epic races in the history of high school cross country. From Reina’s record setting performance to Goethal’s improbable come-from-behind win, the Foot Locker Cross Country Championships competed here have excited runners and fans. With a new name, the Foot Locker Cross Country Championships will continue that tradition as national champions are crowned and history is made.