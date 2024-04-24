The schedule for the 2024 Drake Relays presented by Xtream on Day 1, which gets underway on Wednesday, 24 April at Drake Stadium at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. The annual event will run from 24-27 April, and will be live broadcast on

Fans who are unable to attend the event, can watch the action –Wednesday through Saturday via a combination of online coverage on USATF.TV and CBS TV coverage. In order to watch the the USATF.TV live stream viewers will require a RunnerSpace +PLUS subscription.

If you are not already a subscriber, you can Sign up here for RunnerSpace +PLUS account, which will not only allow you to watch the live stream, but also view all the on-demand videos after the events. The webcast will be focused on events inside the stadium only with the mainly the action on the track. Field events may be show if the schedule allows.

Action on Day 1 at the 2024 Drake Relays Wednesday will start at 11:30 a.m. / 12:30 p.m. ET, with the men’s Decathlon, while the women’s Heptathlon gets underway at 12:30 p.m. / 1:30 p.m. ET.

The Team Shot Put Showcase will take place at 5:30 p.m. / 6:30 p.m. ET, and this year’s event is again expected to be an exciting one.

Day 1: 2024 Drake Relays Schedule

Wednesday, April 24, 2024

11:30 a.m. Decathlon Men, Day 1

12:30 p.m. Heptathlon Women, Day 1

5:30 p.m. Team Shot Put Showcase