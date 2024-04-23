With just a few days remaining until the 128th edition of the Penn Relays, anticipation continues to build following the recent announcement of the Toyota men’s and women’s High Jump fields.

Among the featured athletes in the lineups is two-time Olympian Vashti Cunningham, who will lead the women’s contingent. The 2024 Penn Relays are slated for April 25-27 at Franklin Field.

Highlighted by Cunningham’s inclusion, the Olympic Development high jump competitions promise to deliver a fascinating spectacle for fans in attendance. Both events will take place simultaneously on the infield adjacent to the Penn Relays Wall of Fame on Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

Read more: Sha’Carri Richardson looks to rebound after surprising loss

Cunningham, a seasoned competitor at global championships for the USA, secured a sixth-place finish at the Tokyo Games in 2021 and claimed the 11th spot during her debut Olympic outing in Rio.

Currently ranked seventh globally, has a personal best of 2.02m, and certainly has set her sights on the upcoming Summer Games in Paris.

A dominant force in the high jump discipline, Cunningham has won the US national championship since 2016, collecting an impressive tally of 14 national titles across both indoor and outdoor competitions.

In addition to her Olympic achievements, she clinched a World Indoor title in 2016 and secured a third-place finish at the World Outdoor Championships in 2019.

In the meantime, on the men’s side, Darius Carbin and Earnest Sears start as frontrunners and hold the top personal bests of respective marks of 2.30m within a competitive field representing five nations.

Carbin, the former Georgia Bulldog, concluded his collegiate career in 2022 as a four-time All-American in the high jump and a two-time SEC champion.

Meanwhile, Sears, a graduate of USC in 2022, clinched multiple Pac-12 titles and won a silver medal at the NACAC U23 Championships in 2019.

Over 15,000 athletes are set to compete at the 2024 Penn Relays across three days in the high school, college, professional, and masters categories.

2024 Penn Relays High Jump Startlist

Women’s High Jump Field

NAME COUNTRY PERSONAL BEST

Vashti Cunningham USA 2.02m

Jelena Rowe USA 1.96m

Kimberly Williamson Jamaica 1.93m

Abigail Kwarteng Ghana 1.92m

Zarriea Willis USA 1.89m

Mercedeez Francis USA 1.87m

Sanaa Barnes USA 1.87m

Men’s High Jump Field

NAME COUNTRY PERSONAL BEST

Darius Carbin USA 2.30m

Earnest Sears USA 2.30m

Tejaswin Shankar India 2.29m

Jonas Wagner Germany 2.28m

Roberto Vilches Mexico 2.27m

Lushane Wilson Jamaica 2.26m

Ethan Harris USA 2.26m

Kyle Rollins USA 2.25m

Tony Jones USA 2.21m

Vashti Cunningham to compete at the 2024 Penn Relays. Photo: Brandon Lindner