DES MOINES, Iowa – Vincent Ciattei and Rachel McArthur won the men’s and women’s respective titles at the 2024 USATF 1 Mile Road Championships in Des Moines, Iowa on Tuesday (23), with Ciattei capturing his second crown in the event.

In the women’s race, McArthur, the former Colorado and Villanova athlete, made a successful road debut with a victorious run, clocking four minutes, and 32.20 seconds to take down a strong field.

Running with a leading pack that went through the opening half-mile at about 2:16, McArthur eventually broke free to pull away for the victory.

Anna Camp Bennett of Taylor Made Elite clocked 4:33.67 for second place, while Michaela Degenero of Puma ran 4:34.20 to wrap up the podium spot.

Alexina Teubel collected her third straight top-six finish at these championships after taking fourth in 4:35.39, while Angelina Ellis of Team Total completed the top five in 4:36.12.

Emma Grace Hurley of Heartland Track Club was seventh in 4:37.55, Annie Frisbie of Minnesota Distance Elite took eighth in 4:37.59 and Hurley’s Heartland teammate Allie Wilson was ninth in 4:40.20.

Meanwhile, in the men’s race, Ciattei of Under Armour’s Dark Sky Distance won in an event record time of 3:56.97, as the top three finishers broke the four-minute barrier today.

The previous record of four minutes flat was set by Clayton Murphy in 2017.

Ciattei was improving on his third-place finish from last year’s championships.

In the meantime, John Reniewicki of Under Armour’s Baltimore Distance was second in 3:58.48, while teammate Alex Basten took third in 3:59.88.

The leading pack went through the opening half-mile at about 1:57, setting the tone for what eventually turned out to be a fast race.