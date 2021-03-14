China’s Su Bingtian Runs 6.49 At 2021 Athletics National Indoor Championships

CHENGDU — Su Bingtian made an impressive return from injuries after matching his fifth-fastest time ever for the 60 meters when winning the event in 6.49 seconds at the 2021 Athletics National Indoor Championships in southwest China’s Chengdu on Friday.

Su Bingtian Impresses In Return

Su, who had been battling with back and hip injuries from 2019, was making his first appearance this season and his first race in 17 months. He ran 6.69 seconds to qualify from the heats.

He took control of the race early and even had enough time to ease down and look over at the clock.

“I hope this is a good start. I need more [races] like this before the Tokyo Olympic Games,” Su noted.

The 31-year-old World Indoor Championships silver medalist from 2018, owns a personal best of 6.42 seconds for the 60m, achieved when finishing second at Birmingham 2018.

Second place went to Wu Zhiqiang who posted a personal time of 6.63 and Liang Jingsheng placed third with 6.68.

Meanwhile, Zeng Jianhang clocked an impressive 7.55 seconds to improve his personal best en route to securing the win in the men’s 60m hurdles. His winning time in Chengdu bettered the 7.62 secs performance from 2019.

Sun Zhenjiang finished second in 7.81 secs.

Changzhou Has A Solid Day Too…

Olympic bronze medalist Huang Changzhou stretched out to 8.12m to capture the men’s long jump crown and also opened the competition with an 8.00m performance.

Wang Jianan took second with 7.94m and Zhang Mingkun grabbed third with a personal best mark of 7.89m.

Elsewhere, Zhu Yaming won the men’s triple jump with a mark of 17.32m, with second place going to Wu Ruiting who did 17.20m.

On the women’s side, Asian record holder Li Ling cleared 4.60m to win the pole vault competition, while Tan Mengyi leaped 6.53m to take the long jump.

In the meantime, the action on the track saw Li He took the women’s 60 meters in 7.32 seconds, with Wu Hongjiao stopping the clock at 2:10.68 for first place in the 800m.