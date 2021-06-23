How to watch the 2021 Jamaica Olympic trials live!

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The 2021 Jamaica Olympic trials will get underway this week and you can watch live streaming coverage of the event from the National Stadium in Kingston on 1spotmedia.com ($). The four-day championships will run from Thursday, June, 24 to Sunday, June, 27 and it will cost a small free. You can also follow live results by clicking here.

In addition to selecting the senior athletes to the Tokyo Olympic Games later this summer, the trials will also be used to select the country’s junior teams to the 2021 World Athletics Under 20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya, as well as the NACAC Under 18 and the Under 23 Championships to be held in Costa Rica.

Several of the country’s Olympic hopefuls will be on show this week, including reigning double Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah, Omar McLeod, the 110m hurdles gold medalist from Rio 2016, and 2008 and 2012 Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

Watch the 2021 Jamaica Olympic track and field trials live streaming

Live via Pay per View (those outside of Jamaica) – 1spotmedia.com

Thursday, June 24, 10:30 AM – Season Pass – $6.99

Individual days only (please see below)

Day 1

$3.99

Day 2

$3.99

Day 3

$3.99

Day 4

$3.99

Thompson-Herah will defend her Olympic 100m and 200m titles from 2016, McLeod, who is rounding into great form at the right time, will look to defend his sprint hurdles crown, while world champion Fraser-Pryce, who had a remarkable 2019 campaign, will be aiming to make her fourth Olympic team and will hunt for her third 100m title at the Games.

Other highlighted standouts competing at the 2021 Jamaica Olympic trials are world long jump champion Tajay Gayle, who we understand could compete in both the 100m and long jump, World U20 double champion Briana Williams, multiple World Championships and Olympic Games medallist Veronica Campbell-Brown, and Shanieka Ricketts.

Among the others to watch are Shericka Jackson, Yohan Blake, Britany Anderson, Danielle Williams, Ackera Nugent, as well as Stacey-Ann Williams, Charokee Young, Fedrick Dacres and Danniel Thomas-Dodd.

Most of the attention is expected to come from the women’s side, as the men, especially the sprinters, have not recovered since the retirement of eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt.