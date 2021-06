When are 2021 NCAA outdoor championships, how to watch live

The 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships will take place from Wednesday, June 9 through Saturday, June 12 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, and you can watch live streaming and television coverage of all four days. Live streaming coverage will be on WatchESPN, with ESPU and ESPN2 providing the television broadcast. Live Results will be here.

A complete list of participants is available here while we can expect to see more fans in the stands after the Governor’s Office of the State of Oregon revealed that Hayward Field will have a capacity of 4,400 fans per day for the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships. Women’s Start Lists | Men’s Start Lists | Heptathlon Start Lists | Decathlon Start Lists

In order to provide a safe environment for everyone and to continue following the CDC COVID-19 health and safety protocols, fans attending the championships are required to wear face coverings.

However, there will be sections only available to fully vaccinated patrons, who must show proof of vaccination upon entry. Additionally, there will be physically distanced sections for unvaccinated patrons.

The Championships will begin on Wednesday with the men’s semi-finals and they will return on Friday for the championship races. The women will race in the semis on Thursday and come back for the finals on Saturday.

The 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships Schedule

Hammer for Men and Women will be conducted outside the stadium. WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9 Track Events Time Event Round Division 5:02 PM 4×100 Relay Semifinal Men 5:16 PM 1500 Meters Semifinal Men 5:32 PM 3000 Steeplechase Semifinal Men 6:02 PM 110 Hurdles Semifinal Men 6:16 PM 100 Meters Semifinal Men 6:30 PM 400 Meters Semifinal Men 6:44 PM 800 Meters Semifinal Men 7:00 PM 400 Hurdles Semifinal Men 7:14 PM 200 Meters Semifinal Men 7:26 PM 400 Meters Decathlon Men 7:38 PM 10,000 Meters Final Men 8:18 PM 4×400 Relay Semifinal Men Field Events Time Event Round Division 2:30 PM *Hammer Final Men 5:30 PM Pole Vault Final Men 6:15 PM Javelin Final Men 6:30 PM Long Jump Final Men 7:10 PM Shot Put Final Men Combined Events Time Event Round Division 1:00 PM 100 Meters Decathlon Men 1:40 PM Long Jump Decathlon Men 2:55 PM Shot Put Decathlon Men 4:10 PM High Jump Decathlon Men 7:26 PM 400 Meters Decathlon Men THURSDAY, JUNE 10 Track Events Time Event Round Division 3:32 PM 4×100 Relay Semifinal Women 3:46 PM 1500 Meters Semifinal Women 4:02 PM 3000 Steeplechase Semifinal Women 4:32 PM 100 Hurdles Semifinal Women 4:46 PM 100 Meters Semifinal Women 5:00 PM 400 Meters Semifinal Women 5:14 PM 800 Meters Semifinal Women 5:30 PM 400 Hurdles Semifinal Women 5:44 PM 200 Meters Semifinal Women 5:56 PM 1500 Meters Decathlon Men 6:08 PM 10,000 Meters Final Women 6:48 PM 4×400 Relay Semifinal Women Field Events Time Event Round Division 1:00 PM *Hammer Final Women 4:00 PM Pole Vault Final Women 4:45 PM Javelin Final Women 5:00 PM Long Jump Final Women 5:40 PM Shot Put Final Women Combined Events Time Event Round Division 9:30 AM 110 Hurdles Decathlon Men 10:20 AM Discus Decathlon Men 11:20 AM Pole Vault Decathlon Men 2:00 PM Javelin Decathlon Men 5:56 PM 1500 Meters Decathlon Men FRIDAY, JUNE 11 Track Events Time Event Round Division 5:02 PM 4×100 Relay Final Men 5:11 PM 1500 Meters Final Men 5:24 PM 3000 Steeplechase Final Men 5:42 PM 110 Hurdles Final Men 5:52 PM 100 Meters Final Men 6:02 PM 400 Meters Final Men 6:14 PM 800 Meters Final Men 6:27 PM 400 Hurdles Final Men 6:37 PM 200 Meters Final Men 6:43 PM 200 Meters Heptathlon Women 6:55 PM 5000 Meters Final Men 7:21 PM 4×400 Relay Final Men Field Events Time Event Round Division 4:30 PM High Jump Final Men 4:35 PM Discus Final Men 5:20 PM Triple Jump Final Men Combined Events Time Event Round Division 12:00 PM 100 Hurdles Heptathlon Women 1:00 PM High Jump Heptathlon Women 3:00 PM Shot Put Heptathlon Women 6:43 PM 200 Meters Heptathlon Women SATURDAY, JUNE 12 Track Events Time Event Round Division 3:02 PM 4×100 Relay Final Women 3:11 PM 1500 Meters Final Women 3:24 PM 3000 Steeplechase Final Women 3:42 PM 100 Hurdles Final Women 3:52 PM 100 Meters Final Women 4:02 PM 400 Meters Final Women 4:14 PM 800 Meters Final Women 4:27 PM 400 Hurdles Final Women 4:37 PM 200 Meters Final Women 4:43 PM 800 Meters Heptathlon Women 4:55 PM 5000 Meters Final Women 5:21 PM 4×400 Relay Final Women Field Events Time Event Round Division 2:30 PM High Jump Final Women 2:35 PM Discus Final Women 3:20 PM Triple Jump Final Women Combined Events Time Event Round Division 11:00 AM Long Jump Heptathlon Women 12:15 PM Javelin Heptathlon Women 4:43 PM 800 Meters Heptathlon Women