McLaughlin favorite to win 400m hurdles in latest Tokyo Olympics odds
Host nation Japan named team for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games

Jamaica announces team to the Tokyo Olympics

Great Britain & NI Tokyo Olympics team announced

Rio 2016 Olympic Games Athletics Final Medal Table

Javon Francis Splits 43.78; Jamaica Grabs 4x400 Silver At Rio 2016

McLaughlin favorite to win 400m hurdles in latest Tokyo Olympics odds

The latest Tokyo Olympic odds have Sydney McLaughlin as the women’s 400m hurdles favorite, but Femke Bol and Dalilah Muhammed are around.

Published

Sydney McLaughlin wins her 400m hurdles heat in the 2021 USA Olympic trials
Hurdler Sydney McLaughlin on her way to winning her 400m hurdles heat in the 2021 USA Olympic trials

World record holder Sydney McLaughlin, as expected, is a heavy favorite to win the gold medal in the women’s 400m hurdles, according to the latest track and field odds for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The DraftKings Sportsbook is predicting McLaughlin to secure the victory in the 400m hurdles after she dominated the event at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials on her way to setting a world record of 51.90 seconds for the title in Eugene, Oregon.

According to the latest Olympics track and field odds at sportsbooks, the 21-year-old is -275 in the latest 400m hurdles money line odds and after her performances so far this season, and especially at the recently concluded U.S. Trials, it is difficult to look beyond her winning her first senior global title.

Who are the other women’s 400m hurdles Olympic Games 400m gold medal favorites?

The world silver medalist is being backed ahead of her American teammate and reigning Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad who is rounding back into top form after a difficult start to the season.

Dalilah Muhammad winning the USA Championships 400m hurdles title in 2019
Daliilah Muhammad Wins the 400m Hurdles at the 2019 USATF Championships.. Photo by Patrick Holleran, Shannon Digital Imaging

Muhammad, the Rio 2016 Olympic champion held the previous world record of 52.16s, which she set when winning the gold medal at the World Championships in Doha in 2019, is +200 in the latest money line odds heading into the Tokyo Games.

Meanwhile, the other gold medal favorites to win the women’s 400m hurdles at the Olympics are Dutch star Femke Bol, Janieve Russell of Jamaica and Ukraine’s Anna Ryzhykova.

European star Bol has been in scintillating form this season after setting a number of national records in the indoor and outdoor campaigns. She is +400 in the latest money line odds to win the gold medal.

The European indoor 400m champion is the fourth-fastest woman on the all-time list in the women’s 400m hurdles after posting a near Euro record of 52.37s when winning at the Stockholm Diamond League meeting on July 4.

The 21-year-old has achieved an impressive 11 Dutch record this year and after taking more than a second off her previous lifetime best of 53.79s at the start of the season, she cannot be overlooked for the long hurdles event gold medal.

The final of the women’s 400m hurdles is set for August 3.

