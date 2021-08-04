Connect with us

Day 7: Tokyo Olympic track and field schedule, how to watch live online
Britain, USA, Jamaica advanced to women's 4x100m final

Olympic Games-Wojciech Nowicki adds to Poland success with hammer gold

Olympic Games-Andre De Grasse fulfills his potential with Olympic men's 200m gold

Tokyo 2020-Felix, Miller-Uibo, Paulino, McPherson all book 400m final spots

Record Run: McLaughlin runs 51.46, smashes world 400m hurdles record
Tokyo Olympic track and field schedule: Watch Day 7
Tokyo Olympic track and field schedule: Watch Day 7

Day 7: Tokyo Olympic track and field schedule, how to watch live online

Tokyo Olympic track and field schedule and how to watch the live Day 7 coverage and follow all the results on Thursday (7) Six finals are set for the day.

The following is the Tokyo Olympic track and field schedule on Day seven on the athletics agenda on Thursday (5). Live television and streaming coverage will also be available on the NBC family networks, as well as the USA network. If you are in the United States you can also watch the live streaming on Peacock.

The combined events will continue on the seventh day of the competition, with the men’s Decathlon and women’s Heptathlon set to crown a champion at the end of the day.

Six finals are slated for day seven with the Triple Jump, Shot Put, 110m hurdles, and 400mbeing the medal events set for the day, while the women’s Pole Vault final is also listed to take place. The men’s 20 Kilometres Race Walk will get going during a rare afternoon session.

The 4×100 meters relay heats for the women’s and men’s will take place during the morning session, while the women’s 4x400m relay heats are also getting underway, but this will be during the evening session.

World record holder Ryan Crouser leads a very strong field for the men’s shot put final, with the field also includes his fellow American countrymen Joe Kovacs and Payton Otterdahl, as well as New Zealand’s Tom Walsh, Armin Sinančević of Serbia, Darlan Romani of Brazil and Chukwuebuka Enekwechi of Nigeria.

The men’s 400m final will see world champion Steven Gardiner of the Bahamas, Grenadian 2012 London champion Kirani James, and Americans Michael Norman, and Michael Cherry leading the medal charge.

Could we see a world record in the men’s 110m hurdles?

I wouldn’t be surprised with world champion Grant Holloway of the USA leading the way.

Tokyo Olympic track and field schedule for day 7 and live stream – Times are Eastern time zone.

Wednesday, Aug. 4 – 8:00 PMS14 | Finals: M Shot Put, M Triple Jump, M 110mH; & moreSTREAM | NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 4 – 8:10 PMSession 14: Women’s High Jump Qualifying A & BSTREAM
Wednesday, Aug. 4 – 8:40 PMSession 14: Heptathlon Long Jump Groups A & BSTREAM
Wednesday, Aug. 4 – 8:50 PMSession 14: Decathlon Discus Groups A & BSTREAM
Wednesday, Aug. 4 – 10:00 PMSession 14: Men’s Triple Jump FinalSTREAM
Wednesday, Aug. 4 – 10:05 PMSession 14: Men’s Shot Put FinalSTREAM
Wednesday, Aug. 4 – 11:30 PMSession 14: Heptathlon Javelin Groups A & BSTREAM
Wednesday, Aug. 4 – 11:45 PMSession 14: Decathlon Pole Vault Groups A & BSTREAM
Thursday, Aug. 5 – 3:30 AMSession 1: Men’s 20km WalkSTREAM
Thursday, Aug. 5 – 6:15 AMS15 | Finals: W Pole Vault, M 400; Hep 800, Dec 1500, & moreSTREAM | NBCSNNBC (8:00 PM)
Thursday, Aug. 5 – 6:15 AMSession 15: Decathlon Javelin Groups A & BSTREAM
Thursday, Aug. 5 – 6:20 AMSession 15: Women’s Pole Vault FinalSTREAM
Thursday, Aug. 5 – 4:30 PMSession 18: Men’s 50km WalkSTREAM


MORNING SESSION

09:00M110 Metres HurdlesDecathlonStartlist
09:10WHigh JumpQualificationStartlist
09:40WLong JumpHeptathlonStartlist
09:50MDiscus ThrowDecathlon – Group AStartlist
10:00W4×100 Metres RelayHeatsStartlist
10:55MDiscus ThrowDecathlon – Group BStartlist
11:00MTriple JumpFinalStartlist
11:05MShot PutFinalStartlist
11:30M4×100 Metres RelayHeatsStartlist
11:55M110 Metres HurdlesFinalStartlist
12:30WJavelin ThrowHeptathlon – Group AStartlist
12:45MPole VaultDecathlonStartlist
13:40WJavelin ThrowHeptathlon – Group BStartlist

AFTERNOON SESSION

16:30M20 Kilometres Race WalkFinalStartlist

EVENING SESSION

19:00WPole VaultFinalStartlist
19:15MJavelin ThrowDecathlon – Group A
19:25W4×400 Metres RelayHeatsStartlist
20:00M1500 MetresSemi-FinalStartlist
20:20MJavelin ThrowDecathlon – Group B
21:00M400 MetresFinalStartlist
21:20W800 MetresHeptathlon
21:40M1500 MetresDecathlon
