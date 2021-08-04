Day 7: Tokyo Olympic track and field schedule, how to watch live online

The following is the Tokyo Olympic track and field schedule on Day seven on the athletics agenda on Thursday (5). Live television and streaming coverage will also be available on the NBC family networks, as well as the USA network. If you are in the United States you can also watch the live streaming on Peacock.
The combined events will continue on the seventh day of the competition, with the men’s Decathlon and women’s Heptathlon set to crown a champion at the end of the day.
Six finals are slated for day seven with the Triple Jump, Shot Put, 110m hurdles, and 400mbeing the medal events set for the day, while the women’s Pole Vault final is also listed to take place. The men’s 20 Kilometres Race Walk will get going during a rare afternoon session.
The 4×100 meters relay heats for the women’s and men’s will take place during the morning session, while the women’s 4x400m relay heats are also getting underway, but this will be during the evening session.
World record holder Ryan Crouser leads a very strong field for the men’s shot put final, with the field also includes his fellow American countrymen Joe Kovacs and Payton Otterdahl, as well as New Zealand’s Tom Walsh, Armin Sinančević of Serbia, Darlan Romani of Brazil and Chukwuebuka Enekwechi of Nigeria.
The men’s 400m final will see world champion Steven Gardiner of the Bahamas, Grenadian 2012 London champion Kirani James, and Americans Michael Norman, and Michael Cherry leading the medal charge.
Could we see a world record in the men’s 110m hurdles?
I wouldn’t be surprised with world champion Grant Holloway of the USA leading the way.
Tokyo Olympic track and field schedule for day 7 and live stream – Times are Eastern time zone.
|Wednesday, Aug. 4 – 8:00 PM
|S14 | Finals: M Shot Put, M Triple Jump, M 110mH; & more
|STREAM | NBCSN
|Wednesday, Aug. 4 – 8:10 PM
|Session 14: Women’s High Jump Qualifying A & B
|STREAM
|Wednesday, Aug. 4 – 8:40 PM
|Session 14: Heptathlon Long Jump Groups A & B
|STREAM
|Wednesday, Aug. 4 – 8:50 PM
|Session 14: Decathlon Discus Groups A & B
|STREAM
|Wednesday, Aug. 4 – 10:00 PM
|Session 14: Men’s Triple Jump Final
|STREAM
|Wednesday, Aug. 4 – 10:05 PM
|Session 14: Men’s Shot Put Final
|STREAM
|Wednesday, Aug. 4 – 11:30 PM
|Session 14: Heptathlon Javelin Groups A & B
|STREAM
|Wednesday, Aug. 4 – 11:45 PM
|Session 14: Decathlon Pole Vault Groups A & B
|STREAM
|Thursday, Aug. 5 – 3:30 AM
|Session 1: Men’s 20km Walk
|STREAM
|Thursday, Aug. 5 – 6:15 AM
|S15 | Finals: W Pole Vault, M 400; Hep 800, Dec 1500, & more
|STREAM | NBCSN, NBC (8:00 PM)
|Thursday, Aug. 5 – 6:15 AM
|Session 15: Decathlon Javelin Groups A & B
|STREAM
|Thursday, Aug. 5 – 6:20 AM
|Session 15: Women’s Pole Vault Final
|STREAM
|Thursday, Aug. 5 – 4:30 PM
|Session 18: Men’s 50km Walk
|STREAM
MORNING SESSION
|09:00
|M
|110 Metres Hurdles
|Decathlon
|Startlist
|09:10
|W
|High Jump
|Qualification
|Startlist
|09:40
|W
|Long Jump
|Heptathlon
|Startlist
|09:50
|M
|Discus Throw
|Decathlon – Group A
|Startlist
|10:00
|W
|4×100 Metres Relay
|Heats
|Startlist
|10:55
|M
|Discus Throw
|Decathlon – Group B
|Startlist
|11:00
|M
|Triple Jump
|Final
|Startlist
|11:05
|M
|Shot Put
|Final
|Startlist
|11:30
|M
|4×100 Metres Relay
|Heats
|Startlist
|11:55
|M
|110 Metres Hurdles
|Final
|Startlist
|12:30
|W
|Javelin Throw
|Heptathlon – Group A
|Startlist
|12:45
|M
|Pole Vault
|Decathlon
|Startlist
|13:40
|W
|Javelin Throw
|Heptathlon – Group B
|Startlist
AFTERNOON SESSION
16:30 M 20 Kilometres Race Walk Final Startlist
EVENING SESSION