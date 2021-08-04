Britain, USA, Jamaica advanced to women’s 4x100m final

Great Britain set a national record to qualify with the fastest time of 41.55 seconds when winning their semifinal heat of the women’s 4×100 meters relay on Thursday (5) at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The quartet that was led by Dina Asher-Smith on the third leg and also included Asha Philip, Imani-Lara Lansiquot, and Daryll Neita, took the semifinal heat one that also included the USA and Jamaica, although those two nations will add world-class quality to their respective lineups for the final.

These are the three countries that have captured all the medals in the 4x100m relay event at the past three global championships.

World 200m champion Asher-Smith was back in action for the first time since failing to make the final of the 100m and withdrawing from the 200m with a tight hamstring.

According to the statisticians, the 41.55s by Great Britain is the fastest heat-winning time ever recorded at a major championships. The performance is even faster than the gold medal times at all but two stagings of the Olympic Games.

The United States ran 41.90s for second place, while Jamaica, still to bring in Olympic sprint double champion Elaine Thompson-Herah and 100m silver medalist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, clocked 42.15s for third place.

The Jamaicans ran the heat with Briana Williams, Natasha Morrison, Remona Burchell, and 100m bronze medalist Shericka Jackson.

France ran 42.68s for fourth place and The Netherlands clocked 42.68s for fifth place to also qualify for the final.

Meanwhile, Germany posted 42.00s to take the second semifinal heat with a season’s best.

Switzerland, with star sprinters Ajla Del Ponte and Mujinga Kambundji who both made the 100m final in the lineup, ran a national record of 42.05s for second place in the race, while China ran brilliantly to take third in 42.82s and also booked a place in the final.

The women’s 4x100m relay final that the Tokyo 2020 Olympics is set for Friday.

Women’s 4x100m Relay Semifinal Results