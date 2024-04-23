DES MOINES, Iowa — A blend of seasoned champions and promising newcomers will converge on the bustling streets of Des Moines on Tuesday (April 23) for the highly anticipated USATF 1 Mile Road Championships, a pivotal event within the Grand Blue Mile presented by Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

USATF 1 Mile Road Championships Time

Broadcast Begins Tuesday at 7:00 pm ET

Women’s Championship Begins at 8:15 pm ET

Men’s Championship Begins at 8:30 pm ET

As the fifth installment on the 2024 USATF Running Circuit, the upcoming race promises a thrilling spectacle for running fans. Those unable to attend the event can watch the broadcast live on USATF.TV, starting at 7:00 p.m. ET. The women’s race is scheduled to kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET, followed by the men’s race at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Familiar Faces and Rising Stars Set to Compete at USATF 1 Mile Road Championships

The women’s division boasts a collection of renowned talents, headlined by the likes of USATF Indoor 800 champion Allie Wilson and the accomplished Olympian Rachel Smith.

Wilson, representing the Heartland Track Club, enters the competition fresh off an impressive indoor season that saw her clinch the USATF indoor title in the 800 meters.

Having last graced the USATF 1 Mile Road Championships stage in 2022, Wilson’s return is eagerly anticipated after her fourth-place finish clocking in at 4:37.0.

Meanwhile, Smith, a seasoned contender, will mark her third appearance on the USATF Running Circuit this year. Her return to the USATF 1 Mile Road Championships, following her triumphant victory in 2021 with a time of 4:30.3, adds an extra layer of excitement to the event.

Smith’s recent accomplishments include a win at the USATF 15km Championship in Jacksonville, Florida, where she crossed the finish line in 48:26. Subsequently, she secured a commendable fourth-place finish at the USATF 10 Mile Road Championship in Washington, D.C., clocking in at 51:40.

Other notable women to watch in the race are Emma Grace Hurley from the Heartland Track Club, and Annie Frisbie, representing the Minnesota Distance Elite.

The women’s field also welcomes back accomplished athletes such as Alexina Teubel and Emilee Trost from last year’s USATF 1 Mile Road Championships. Teubel secured a sixth-place finish, while Trost was 19th.

On the men’s front, Vincent Ciattei of Under Armour’s Dark Sky Distance aims to build on his third-place finish from the previous year’s championship.

Noteworthy returnees from last year’s race include Nick Randazzo, Jake Gillum, and Shane Streich, all of whom secured top-ten finishes.

A trio of U.S. competitors from the World Athletics Cross Country Championships, including Under Armour’s Kasey Knevelbaard and John Reniewski, alongside teammate Alec Basten, are expected to be strong contenders in the field.