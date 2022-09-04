Olympic champion Karsten Warholm continued his return from injury with another impressive victory after clocking 47.24 seconds to win the men’s 400m hurdles at the 2022 ISTAF Berlin – World Athletics Continental Tour Silver level meeting on Sunday (4).

Warholm, who ran 47.12 secs to win gold at the European Athletics Championships 2022 in Munich last month, dominated the entire field in Berlin from his favored outside lane on Sunday, although he fell short of breaking his own meeting record of 47.08, set in 2020. Read more: Tobi Amusan wins 100m hurdles at ISTAF 2022 Berlin

“I feel great. I am satisfied that I am able to run these fast times at the end of the season,” the world record holder said after his victory.

“It also shows that I am back, not this year, but [for] next year. Berlin always fulfills my expectations. The audience here is always fantastic.”

Warholm’s activities were been limited this season because of an injury, while his return to competition at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Oregon, in July, didn’t go according to plan after he faded to seventh in the final.

Save ISTAF Berlin 2022 men’s 400m hurdles results

“I have been working a lot on the home straight, to be able to run the last 100m well. I feel that it is coming along,” the Norwegian added.

Ludvy Vaillant of France finished second at the 2022 ISTAF Berlin meeting this weekend with a personal best time of 48.26 with Germany’s Joshua Abuaku also registering a personal best of 48.55 for third place.