Eugene and Springfield to host the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 Marathon and Race Walks

The Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for the World Athletics Championships (WCH) Oregon22 has announced the global event’s marathons and race walks will be held in Eugene and Springfield, Oregon. These locations are within miles of the event’s main venue, Hayward Field at the University of Oregon.

The perimeter of Autzen Stadium, also located on the University of Oregon campus, will serve as a hub for the start and finish of all WCH Oregon22 Road Events, including the men’s and women’s marathon and men’s and women’s race walk events.

The LOC has been working with the Eugene Marathon team to develop courses for the road events that allow athletes, spectators, and digital fans to share in the glory of Oregon and the history of track & field in this community.

“We’re thrilled to have the chance to manage the WCH Oregon22 road events next summer,” Eugene Marathon Race Director and Oregon22 Road Events Course Manager Ian Dobson said. “We run on these roads every day and the thought of showing off our extraordinary community to the world, while also inspiring our own running community by bringing the world’s best athletes to them, is an opportunity unlike any other.”

On the first day of competition, July 15, 2022, the women’s and men’s 20-kilometers race walk will take place. The only morning session of Day 8 is the women’s 35-kilometers race walk, the first of its kind in the World Championship series. Day 10, the final day of WCH Oregon22 is opened with the men’s 35-kilometers race walk. All race walk events will be conducted on a 1-kilometer looped course near Autzen Stadium.

The men’s marathon is set to open Day 3 of competition. The women’s marathon will be held the following morning on Day 4 of competition. Both the men’s and women’s marathon course will be a 14-kilometer looped course circling through Eugene and Springfield, Oregon. It will highlight the natural beauty and history of the heart and home of track and field in the U.S.

You can find the entire competition schedule here.