How to watch the Diamond League final live!

Watch live streaming coverage of the Wanda Diamond League final which takes place on September 8 and September 9.

Watch live streaming coverage of the Wanda Diamond League final which takes place on Wednesday, September 8 and Thursday September 9. The Weltklasse Zurich Diamond League meeting the last in the series for 2021 and several athletes will be aiming for the prize money, World Championships spots and a piece of the diamond!

Where and how to watch

Programme and entry lists | Information sheets and athlete biographies (day one)

After 11 meetings throughout the 2021 season, 32 Diamond League champions will be crowned in Zurich this week and you can watch all the action from Switzerland on PeacockTV, NBCSN and the Wanda Diamond League YouTube page. For the fans viewing from the United Kingdom, BBC will provide the live coverage, while Flow Sports will provide the action for all the viewers in the Caribbean.

READ MORE: No Thompson-Herah v Fraser-Pryce battle at Weltklasse Zurich Diamond League

The coverage begins on Wednesday with the broadcast will getting underway at 5:30 pm local time (CEST) / 11:30 am Eastern Time (ET), while on Thursday the action will start at 7:00pm local time / 1:00 pm Eastern Time (ET).

Several world-class athletes, including Elaine Thompson-Herah, Ryan Crouser, Francine Niyonsaba, Malaika Mihambo, Valarie Allman, Daniel Ståhl, Faith Kipyegon, Sifan Hassan and Femke Bol, among many others, will all be in action over the two days.

World record-holders, Olympic champions, major medalists and breakthrough stars will be among those looking to cap their summers with victory in Zurich, where they will compete for not only a Diamond Trophy and the top $30,000 prize, but also a wildcard entry to the World Athletics Championships Oregon22.

