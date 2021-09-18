Mboma wins 200m at Kip Keino Classic; Kerley runs PB to win men’s race

NAIROBI, Kenya — Olympic silver medalist Christine Mboma closed out her 2021 campaign with another victory after topping the women’s 200 meters field at the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi, Kenya. The meeting is the final event of the 2021 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series.

Mboma, who recently won the Diamond League trophy in the event, clocked 22.39 seconds to comfortably take first place ahead of Ivorian sprint star Marie Josee Ta Lou, who ran 22.98secs for second place. Aminatou Seyni of Nigeria was third in 23.33 and Jamaica’s Shashalee Forbes running 23.91 for fourth.

Saturday’s win at the Kip Keino Classic was the fifth win in succession over the 200m for Mboma since the Namibian finished second to Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in August.

Fred Kerley Fires To New PB

American Fred Kerley blasted to a new personal best of 19.76secs (+2.0m/s) to win the men’s 200m race. The time bettered his previous personal best from 19.79secs.

Second place went to Isaac Makwala of Motswana with a time of 20.05secs, while Italian Filippo Tortu set a new lifetime best of 20.11secs for third place.

Two-time Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon crushed the women’s 1500m field on her way to running 4:02.40 to take the victory.

Kipyegon, the Rio 2016 and Tokyo Games gold medalist, was left to set the pace she wanted and in the end, the Kenyan outsprinted her challengers over the final 200m to secure her fourth win since capturing the Olympic gold medal on August 6.

