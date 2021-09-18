Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Mboma wins 200m at Kip Keino Classic; Kerley runs PB to win men's race
Advertisement

Continental Tour Main News

Watch Trayvon Bromell runs 9.76 at the Kip Keino Classic

College Main News

Oklahoma State Cowboy Jamboree results; No. 1 Northern Arizona dominates

Main News

How to watch the Kip Keino Classic stream, live results, updates

Main News

Results 2021 LSU Invitational cross country meet

College Main News

Results FSU XC Open; BYU and Stanford win team titles
Christine-Mboma-wins-diamond-league-200m
Christine Mboma wins Brussels Diamond League 200m

Main News

Mboma wins 200m at Kip Keino Classic; Kerley runs PB to win men’s race

Results and report as Christine Mboma and Fred Kerley won the women’s and men’s 200m titles at the 2021 Kip Keino Classic on Saturday.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya — Olympic silver medalist Christine Mboma closed out her 2021 campaign with another victory after topping the women’s 200 meters field at the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi, Kenya. The meeting is the final event of the 2021 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series.

Mboma, who recently won the Diamond League trophy in the event, clocked 22.39 seconds to comfortably take first place ahead of Ivorian sprint star Marie Josee Ta Lou, who ran 22.98secs for second place. Aminatou Seyni of Nigeria was third in 23.33 and Jamaica’s Shashalee Forbes running 23.91 for fourth.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Saturday’s win at the Kip Keino Classic was the fifth win in succession over the 200m for Mboma since the Namibian finished second to Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in August.

READ MORE: How to watch the Kip Keino Classic stream, live results, updates

Fred Kerley Fires To New PB

American Fred Kerley blasted to a new personal best of 19.76secs (+2.0m/s) to win the men’s 200m race. The time bettered his previous personal best from 19.79secs.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Second place went to Isaac Makwala of Motswana with a time of 20.05secs, while Italian Filippo Tortu set a new lifetime best of 20.11secs for third place.

Two-time Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon crushed the women’s 1500m field on her way to running 4:02.40 to take the victory.

Kipyegon, the Rio 2016 and Tokyo Games gold medalist, was left to set the pace she wanted and in the end, the Kenyan outsprinted her challengers over the final 200m to secure her fourth win since capturing the Olympic gold medal on August 6.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Click here for live results

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Simone Goss has been with World-Track since 2003 and has done outstanding work at the back end to help out with traveling and other meeting related activities. Goss has also done work for SportingEagles, Blaze News and other media outlets.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Fred_Kerley_Ostrava_Golden_Spike Fred_Kerley_Ostrava_Golden_Spike

Main News

How to watch the Kip Keino Classic stream, live results, updates

You can watch the live streaming coverage of the Kip Keino Classic on Youtube via the World Athletics channel. Live results will also be...

6 hours ago
Purdue-cross-country-team Purdue-cross-country-team

College

Follow live results from the 2021 John McNichols Invitational

Follow live results and updates as Purdue cross country teams take aim at winning the 2021 John McNichols Invitational on Saturday. Don't miss it!

7 hours ago
FSU-cross-country-Adriaan-Wildschutt-Ross-Obley FSU-cross-country-Adriaan-Wildschutt-Ross-Obley

College

FSU XC Open 2021 live results, teams and updates

Florida State cross country will host the 2021 FSU XC Open on Friday at Apalachee Regional Park and you can follow live results and...

2 days ago
USATF_Grand_Prix_at_Oregon_Relays USATF_Grand_Prix_at_Oregon_Relays

College

Oregon Ducks to host five outdoor track meets in 2022

Oregon track and field program will host five meets as part of its five-date 2022 home schedule at Hayward Field.

3 days ago