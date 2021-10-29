Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

College

No. 5 Alabama women target SEC Cross Country Championships: Watch it live
Advertisement

College

Watch 2021 MVC Cross Country Conference Championships on ESPN3

College Main News

How to Watch the 2021 American Athletic Conference Championships

College

How to follow the 2021 Big 12 Cross Country Championship

College

How to watch 2021 SEC Cross Country Championships

College

How to watch the 2021 Mountain West Cross Country Championships
Alabama_Women_Team_SEC_Cross_Country
Alabama Women's Cross Country team. Photo: UA Athletics

College

No. 5 Alabama women target SEC Cross Country Championships: Watch it live

Fifth-ranked Alabama women’s cross country team is targeting the 2021 SEC Cross Country Championships and you can watch it live on SEC Network.

Published

Story by rolltide

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Alabama men’s and women’s cross country teams are set for the Southeastern Conference Championship Friday morning at the Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia, Mo.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Alabama women are ranked fifth in the country and No. 1 in the SEC heading into Friday’s race, while the men are 22nd nationally and second in the SEC. The men’s 8-kilometer race gets underway 10 a.m. CT, while the women’s 6-kilometer race starts at 11 a.m. CT. Both races will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

READ HOW TO WATCH: How to watch 2021 SEC Cross Country Championships

Head Coach Dan Waters said:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Both our men and women have worked really hard throughout the year and have set themselves up to have a great championship season and that starts on Friday. As always, this will be a tough race on both sides and I think it will come down to who runs tough and smart. We’re ready for the challenge and excited to see how we stack up.”

Alabama at the SEC Championships

  • The women’s SEC lineup includes Flomena Asekol, Mercy Chelangat, Kaylie Crews, Esther Gitahi, Leahrose Mami, Keaton Morrison, Megan Patton, Jami Reed, Riley Schelp, Sophie Spada, Amaris Tyynismaa and Kerri Walsh
  • The men’s SEC lineup is made up of Brady Barton, Carson Burian, Hillary Cheruiyot, Jack Hawes, Jace Jones, Victor Kiprop, Eliud Kipsang, Gavin Saacke, Rich Saenz and Paul Selden
  • The women return a majority of last year’s squad, including defending SEC and NCAA champion Chelangat as well as cross country All-Americans Tyynismaa and Gitahi
  • The Tide men also returned the core of its cross country lineup, led by Kipsang, who earned SEC All-Freshman honors last season
  • Top newcomers for the Tide include Kiprop and Cheruiyot for the men and Asekol for the women
  • Earlier this week, Chelangat became the first member of the UA women’s squad to be voted the SEC Cross Country Scholar-Athlete of the Year by the league’s coaches
  • The Alabama women finished second last season, their highest spot on the podium since also taking second in 1992, 1993 and 1994, while the Crimson Tide men were 10th last season and second in 2019
  • Alabama’s women have won two SEC team titles, in 1986 and 1987, while the men brought home titles in 1973, 2008 and 2009

For all the latest information on the team, follow AlabamaTrack on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. General athletic news can be found @UA_Athletics on Twitter and Instagram and Alabama Athletics on Facebook.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Written By

Written/compiled/published by one of the World-Track and Field website staff members or editors from press releases or public submissions.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

American-East-Cross-Country-Championships American-East-Cross-Country-Championships

Main News

How to watch 2021 America East Cross Country Championships live stream

Watch and follow the 2021 America East Cross Country Championships live online on Friday. Live streaming will be on American East TV for free!

7 hours ago
2021-Sun-Belt-Cross-Country-Championships 2021-Sun-Belt-Cross-Country-Championships

Main News

How to watch the 2021 Sun Belt Cross Country Championships

Watch the 2021 Sun Belt Cross Country Championships broadcast from Mobile, AL on Friday, October 29 live on ESPN+. Updated results are available too!

16 hours ago
2021-West-Coast-Conference-Cross-Country-Championships 2021-West-Coast-Conference-Cross-Country-Championships

Cross Country

How to watch the 2021 West Coast Conference Cross Country Championships

Watch the 2021 West Coast Conference Cross Country Championships live stream online on Friday, October 29. Will BYU sweep the crowns this year?

18 hours ago
2021-MVC-Cross-Country-Conference-Championships-on-ESPN3 2021-MVC-Cross-Country-Conference-Championships-on-ESPN3

College

Watch 2021 MVC Cross Country Conference Championships on ESPN3

The 2021 MVC Cross Country Conference Championships be live streamed and you can follow the live results and team scores online on ESPN3.

19 hours ago