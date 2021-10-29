No. 5 Alabama women target SEC Cross Country Championships: Watch it live

Story by rolltide

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Alabama men’s and women’s cross country teams are set for the Southeastern Conference Championship Friday morning at the Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia, Mo.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Alabama women are ranked fifth in the country and No. 1 in the SEC heading into Friday’s race, while the men are 22nd nationally and second in the SEC. The men’s 8-kilometer race gets underway 10 a.m. CT, while the women’s 6-kilometer race starts at 11 a.m. CT. Both races will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

READ HOW TO WATCH: How to watch 2021 SEC Cross Country Championships

Head Coach Dan Waters said:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Both our men and women have worked really hard throughout the year and have set themselves up to have a great championship season and that starts on Friday. As always, this will be a tough race on both sides and I think it will come down to who runs tough and smart. We’re ready for the challenge and excited to see how we stack up.”

Alabama at the SEC Championships

The women’s SEC lineup includes Flomena Asekol, Mercy Chelangat, Kaylie Crews, Esther Gitahi, Leahrose Mami, Keaton Morrison, Megan Patton, Jami Reed, Riley Schelp, Sophie Spada, Amaris Tyynismaa and Kerri Walsh

The men’s SEC lineup is made up of Brady Barton, Carson Burian, Hillary Cheruiyot, Jack Hawes, Jace Jones, Victor Kiprop, Eliud Kipsang, Gavin Saacke, Rich Saenz and Paul Selden

The women return a majority of last year’s squad, including defending SEC and NCAA champion Chelangat as well as cross country All-Americans Tyynismaa and Gitahi

The Tide men also returned the core of its cross country lineup, led by Kipsang, who earned SEC All-Freshman honors last season

Top newcomers for the Tide include Kiprop and Cheruiyot for the men and Asekol for the women

Earlier this week, Chelangat became the first member of the UA women’s squad to be voted the SEC Cross Country Scholar-Athlete of the Year by the league’s coaches

The Alabama women finished second last season, their highest spot on the podium since also taking second in 1992, 1993 and 1994, while the Crimson Tide men were 10th last season and second in 2019

Alabama’s women have won two SEC team titles, in 1986 and 1987, while the men brought home titles in 1973, 2008 and 2009

For all the latest information on the team, follow AlabamaTrack on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. General athletic news can be found @UA_Athletics on Twitter and Instagram and Alabama Athletics on Facebook.