How to stream SEC 2021 Cross Country Championships
SEC 2021 Cross Country Championships live

How to watch 2021 SEC Cross Country Championships

You can watch the SEC 2021 Cross Country Championships live streaming coverage this week, don’t miss the action! Can Arkansas sweep again?

Published

When is the 2021 SEC Cross Country Championships? This year’s conference meeting will take place on Friday, October 29, and you can watch both men’s and women’s races live online.

The Arkansas Razorbacks women and men will be hoping to defend their respective team crowns after capturing the league titles during the abbreviated COVID-19 affected season last term.

Friday’s 2021 SEC Cross Country Championships will be hosted by the University of Missouri on the Gans Creek Cross Country Course with the ESPN Network via SEC Network providing the live streaming coverage.

This event is FREE to the public, so spectators can come out and support their favorite schools as the busy postseason gets going this week.

SEC Cross Country Championships Meet Schedule

EVENTTIME (CT)LIVE RESULTSNETWORK
Men’s 8k10:05 a.m.Race ResultsSEC Network
Women’s 6k11 a.m.Race ResultsSEC Network

All Times in CST

  • 7:30 a.m. | Championship Course Opens
  • 9:45 a.m. | National Anthem
  • 10:00 a.m. | SEC Network coverage begins
  • 10:03 a.m. | Men Call to Start
  • 10:08 a.m. | Men’s 8,000m Championship Race
  • 10:45 a.m. | Women Call to Start
  • 10:50 a.m. | Women’s 6,000m Championship Race
  • 12 p.m. | Championship Award Celebration
  • Box Assignments (Men / Women)
  • Live Results

No. 5 Alabama will start as the highest ranked SEC team in the field Friday and I am expecting an exciting battle between the Crimson Tide and No. 15 ranked Arkansas.

No. 11 Ole Miss, Tennessee (RV), Kentucky (RV) and Florida (RV) are expected to be among the other teams hoping to secure podium and top five spots at this year’s championships on the women’s side.

The Arkansas women’s team will be aiming for a ninth consecutive SEC title and 22nd overall, which also leads all programs.

Meanwhile, Arkansas will start as the squad to beat in the race for the 2021 SEC Cross Country Championships men’s team crown.

The No. 6 ranked Razorbacks returned to winning ways last season after Ole Miss won back-to-back crowns in 2018 and 2019 and they will be seeking to start another winning streak after eight straight titles from 2010-2017.

Will Arkansas sweep the Southeastern Conference titles again this season?

Let’s wait and see!

