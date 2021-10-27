How to watch 2021 SEC Cross Country Championships

When is the 2021 SEC Cross Country Championships? This year’s conference meeting will take place on Friday, October 29, and you can watch both men’s and women’s races live online.

The Arkansas Razorbacks women and men will be hoping to defend their respective team crowns after capturing the league titles during the abbreviated COVID-19 affected season last term.

Friday’s 2021 SEC Cross Country Championships will be hosted by the University of Missouri on the Gans Creek Cross Country Course with the ESPN Network via SEC Network providing the live streaming coverage.

This event is FREE to the public, so spectators can come out and support their favorite schools as the busy postseason gets going this week.

SEC Cross Country Championships Meet Schedule

All Times in CST

7:30 a.m. | Championship Course Opens

| Championship Course Opens 9:45 a.m . | National Anthem

. | National Anthem 10:00 a.m. | SEC Network coverage begins

| SEC Network coverage begins 10:03 a.m. | Men Call to Start

| Men Call to Start 10:08 a.m. | Men’s 8,000m Championship Race

| Men’s 8,000m Championship Race 10:45 a.m. | Women Call to Start

| Women Call to Start 10:50 a.m. | Women’s 6,000m Championship Race

| Women’s 6,000m Championship Race 12 p.m. | Championship Award Celebration

| Championship Award Celebration Box Assignments ( Men / Women )

/ ) Live Results

No. 5 Alabama will start as the highest ranked SEC team in the field Friday and I am expecting an exciting battle between the Crimson Tide and No. 15 ranked Arkansas.

No. 11 Ole Miss, Tennessee (RV), Kentucky (RV) and Florida (RV) are expected to be among the other teams hoping to secure podium and top five spots at this year’s championships on the women’s side.

The Arkansas women’s team will be aiming for a ninth consecutive SEC title and 22nd overall, which also leads all programs.

Meanwhile, Arkansas will start as the squad to beat in the race for the 2021 SEC Cross Country Championships men’s team crown.

The No. 6 ranked Razorbacks returned to winning ways last season after Ole Miss won back-to-back crowns in 2018 and 2019 and they will be seeking to start another winning streak after eight straight titles from 2010-2017.

Will Arkansas sweep the Southeastern Conference titles again this season?

Let’s wait and see!