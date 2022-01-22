How to watch the 2022 Texas Aggie Invitational?

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track and field teams return to action this weekend when they play hosts to the Texas Aggie Invitational on Saturday (22) at the Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium. You can watch live streaming coverage of the meet on SEC+ Network via WatchESPN and ESPN+.

When and where to watch the 2022 Texas Aggie Invitational?

Live results and event updates will also be available for the fans who are unable to watch the coverage but will still want to follow the action online. The live stream on the SEC Network + will begin at 2:25 p.m. ET.

Joining the hosts in the scored meet competition this weekend will be Houston Baptist, New Orleans, Northwestern State, Sam Houston State, TCU, UT-Arlington, and UTSA.

The Texas A&M Aggies claimed nine event titles, including a sweep of the men’s and women’s 4x400m relays, and set three meet records at the Ted Nelson Invitational the last time out.

“We had a productive first meet here. We did some things that we felt like we were capable of doing and we did some things a little better than expected,” said Texas A&M head coach Pat Henry.

“I was pleased with the team overall. We look at the season as a ladder. We took that first step, now we have another step to take this weekend to get a little bit better in a few areas and tune some people up.”

Notables

Brandon Miller (800m) and Lamara Distin (high jump) lead the NCAA in their respective events. Miller’s season-best time of 1:47.48 registers as an indoor personal best and is the third-fastest all-time for an American under 20. Distin’s season-best clearance of 6-2/1.88m marked an indoor personal best and ranks No. 2 on the Aggie all-time performer list.

Joining Miller and Distin in the top-10 event rankings of the NCAA include No. 3 Jake Lamberth (high jump, 7-1.75/2.18m), No. 4 Laila Owens (200m, 23.57) and No. 8 Kennedy Wade(400m, 54.26). The men’s distance medley relay of Cooper Cawthra, Colby Zamzow, Gavin Hoffpauir and Jonathan Chung ranks No. 6 at 10:01.52 and the men’s 4x400m of Jake Lanier, Ashton Schwartzman, James Smith II and Chevannie Hanson is No. 9 at 3:10.10.

Holding spots in the top-16 include No. 11 Allon Clay (800m, 1:49.61), No. 11 Carter Bajoit (high jump, 7-0.5/2.15m), No. 12 Syaira Richardson (400m, 54.55), No. 13 Caden Norris (800m, 1:49.85), No. 13 Dominique Mustin (800m, 2:09.40), No. 15 Kaylah Robinson (60m hurdles, 8.29) and No. 15 Heather Abadie (pole vault, 13-8.25/4.17m). The women’s 4x400m relay of Owens, Richardson, Wade and Tierra Robinson-Jones is No. 16 at 3:40.76.



By: Tyler Pounds, Athletics Communications