Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Watch Abby Steiner runs NCAA Indoor 200m record with 22.37 at Clemson
Advertisement

Main News

How to watch and follow the 2022 Western Relays live?

Main News

Watch Trey Cunningham runs record-breaking 7.42 PB at Tyson Invitational

Main News

[Video] Sant-Price beats Shericka Jackson in 60m at 2022 Tyson Invitational

Main News

[Video] Swoboda smashes Polish record with WL time; Jacobs wins at Orlen Cup 2022

Main News

How to watch the Orlen Cup 2022 meeting? Lamont Marcell Jacobs runs 60m
Abby-Steiner-breaks-NCAA-indoor-200m-record-with-22.37-run
Abby Steiner of Kentucky breaks NCAA indoor 200m record with 22.37 run

Main News

Watch Abby Steiner runs NCAA Indoor 200m record with 22.37 at Clemson

Kentucky’s Abby Steiner broke the NCAA record in the women’s 200m with her 22.37 seconds winning run at the 2022 Tiger Paw Invitational on Saturday (12)

Published

Kentucky outstanding sprinter Abby Steiner wrote her name in the record books again this season after she broke the NCAA record in the women’s 200m with a flashing 22.37 seconds at the 2022 Tiger Paw Invitational at the Clemson Indoor Track & Field Complex on Saturday. RESULTS HERE

Steiner entered the weekend as the joint NCAA record holder with former Harvard standout and 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games silver medalist Gabby Thomas with a time of 22.38.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Watch Abby Steiner runs NCAA Indoor 200m record with 22.37 at Clemson

Abby Steiner of Kentucky breaks NCA... x
Abby Steiner of Kentucky breaks NCAA Indoor 200m record with 22.37 run

However, the reigning NCAA champion who held a season’s best of 22.58 seconds ( ran on an oversized track) improved that mark on the trip to Tigertown to move as the sole owner of the record this weekend.

READ MORE: How to watch the 2022 Tiger Paw Invitational?

Running from lane five in the first heat, Steiner got off to a quick start and covered the entire field inside the first half of the race before pulling away to seal the historic win.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Speaking at trackside after the run, the Kentucky junior said about breaking the record: “It’s awesome. I love coming to Clemson and love running 200m on this track.”

Steiner added that she will now turn her focus to getting ready “for some fun championships races” which includes the ACC Indoor Championships in two weeks and the NCAA Indoor Championships from March 11-12 in Birmingham, Ala.

The American record of 22.33 seconds, set by sprint legendary Gwen Torrence in March 2016 could very well be in trouble if Steiner continues her season trajectory. Earlier this season she set the collegiate 300m indoor record with a blistering 35.80 performance in Louisville, in December.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

At the 2022 Tiger Paw Invitational on Saturday, meanwhile, Rhasidat Adeleke of Texas was also impressive after she won her 200m heat with a time of 22.87 secs and just missed her PB and Ireland indoor record by 0.02.

Kynnedy Flannel of Texas ran 23.08 for third place overall after finishing behind Steiner in her heat, while another Longhorns sprinter Julien Alfred posted 23.21 for fourth place overall after taking section three.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Simone Goss has been with World-Track since 2003 and has done outstanding work at the back end to help out with traveling and other meeting related activities. Goss has also done work for SportingEagles, Blaze News and other media outlets.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Champs_2021_Edwin_Allen_high_school Champs_2021_Edwin_Allen_high_school

Main News

How to watch and follow the 2022 Western Relays live?

Watch live streaming coverage of the 2022 Western Relays online as several of Jamaica's top junior athletes continue their preparations for the season.

2 hours ago
Trey-Cunningham-at-Tyson-Invitational-2022 Trey-Cunningham-at-Tyson-Invitational-2022

Main News

Watch Trey Cunningham runs record-breaking 7.42 PB at Tyson Invitational

Watch Trey Cunningham of Florida run a personal best of 7.42 seconds to win the men's 60m hurdles at Friday's 2022 Tyson Invitational in...

7 hours ago
Marybeth-Sant-Price-of-USA-in-the-60m Marybeth-Sant-Price-of-USA-in-the-60m

Main News

[Video] Sant-Price beats Shericka Jackson in 60m at 2022 Tyson Invitational

Marybeth Sant-Price beats Jamaican Olympic gold medalist Shericka Jackson in the Tyson Invitational women's 60m on Friday (11). Watch highlights.

17 hours ago
Ewa-Swoboda-of-Poland-at-Orlen-Cup-2022 Ewa-Swoboda-of-Poland-at-Orlen-Cup-2022

Main News

[Video] Swoboda smashes Polish record with WL time; Jacobs wins at Orlen Cup 2022

Lamont Marcell Jacobs ran a seasonal best and Ewa Swoboda smashed her Polish 60m record at the Orlen Cup 2022 meeting with a world-leading...

19 hours ago