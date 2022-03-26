How to watch the N Kolay Istanbul Half Marathon 2022?

A pair of strong elite fields have been assembled for the N Kolay Istanbul Half Marathon 2022 – World Athletics Elite Label road race in Turkey on Sunday (27). The race will take place at 12:45 am ET Sunday morning for USA viewers and will be streamed live on YouTube. For live results visit here

The improving Hellen Obiri returns to Turkey this year after finishing third at last year’s edition – a race that initially produced a new world record by Ruth Chepngetich.

The Kenyan world cross-country and two-time world 5000m champion who ran 1:04:51 in Istanbul in 2021 to record the fastest debut half marathon time in history, is back to lead another strong elite women’s field that also includes her compatriot Vicoty Chepngeno and Ethiopia’s Tsehay Gemechu.

Obiri comes into this race in good form after recently improving her personal best to 1:04:22 at the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon in February, a time that is No. 5 on the all-time list.

The 32-year-old who dominated at the World Athletics Tour Northern Ireland International Cross Country meeting in Dundonald, in January, is hoping for good racing conditions this weekend as she targets another fast time.

“If weather conditions and pacemaking are good then I will try to break my personal best,” Obiri said on the World Athletics website. “Whenever I come to such a race it is my goal to run well and improve my time.

“I am in much better form now than I was before Ras Al Khaimah. The course record will be a tough challenge, but we have a very strong field, so we will definitely give it a try,” she added.

Chepngeno also comes into this weekend’s race with a promising career record, having won 11 of her past 12 half marathons with her most recent victory coming in Houston, Texas, on January 16, where she set a PB of 1:05:03, the No. 12 fastest time on the all-time list.

The field also includes Gemechu, who has a PB of 1:05:08, with the likes of Ethiopians Nigsti Haftu and Bekelech Gudeta, and Turkey’s Yasemin Can, expected to challenge for podium spots as well.

The men’s elite field is dominated by Kenyan runners, with Daniel Mateiko and Rodgers Kwemoi coming in with the fastest times at 58:26 and 58:30, respectively.

However, fellow countrymen Josphat Tanui and Edmond Kipngetich aren’t expected to be pushovers and are set to make an interesting battle as they all target the current course record of 59:35.

N Kolay Istanbul Half Marathon 2022 Elite field

Women

Hellen Obiri (KEN) 1:04:22

Vicoty Chepngeno (KEN) 1:05:03

Tsehay Gemechu (ETH) 1:05:08

Nigsti Haftu (ETH) 1:06:17

Yasemin Can (TUR) 1:06:20

Bekelech Gudeta (ETH) 1:06:54

Pauline Esikon (KEN) 1:07:15

Stella Rutto (ROU) 1:07:45

Ayinadis Teshome (ETH) 1:08:18

Daisy Kimeli (KEN) 1:08:34

Medhin Gebreslassie (ETH) 1:08:38

Ludwina Chepngetich (KEN) 1:10:34

Moira Stewartova (CZE) 1:11:08

Fatma Karasu (TUR) 1:11:30

Kristina Hendel (CRO) 1:11:34

Men

Daniel Mateiko (KEN) 58:26

Rodgers Kwemoi (KEN) 58:30

Josphat Tanui (KEN) 59:22

Edmond Kipngetich (KEN) 59:41

Hillary Kipchumba (KEN) 1:00:01

Vestus Chemjor (KEN) 1:00:47

Moses Too (KEN) 1:00:56

Philimon Kiptoo (KEN) 1:01:47

Daniel Kiprotich (KEN) 1:02:09

Gerald Vincent (KEN) 1:02:27

Ramazan Özdemir (TUR) 1:03:10