Selected Seoul Marathon 2022 results on April 17

The selected Seoul Marathon 2022 results from the race which took place on Sunday, 17 April. The event is part of the 2022 World Athletics Label Road Races – Elite Platinum level series.

This year the well-entertaining event produced a pair of course records, three national records, and several personal bests.

On the women’s side, Kenyan-born Joan Chelimo, representing Romania for only the second time in a marathon, recorded a new national record and personal best time of 2:18:04 to improve the previous course record of 2:19:51, set in 2006 by China’s Zhou Chunxia.

The winning time by Chelimo is the fourth-fastest in the world this season, and the third-fastest European performance ever behind Briton’s Paula Radcliffe’s world record time of 2:15:25 and Israel’s Lonah Chemtai Salpeter (2:17:45).

In Seoul on the weekend, Ethiopia’s Sutume Asefa was also quick, running a new personal best time of 2:18:12 for second place and lowered her previous PB from 2:20:30, while Eunice Chebichii Chumba ran the race of her life to set a new Bahraini record with 2:20:02 to secure third.

Celestine Chepchirchir of Kenya clocked 2:20:10 for fourth with a new PB, while Netsanet Gudeta of Ethiopia rounded out the top five finishers at 2:20:45.

Record-breaking run from Geremew too

Ethiopia’s Mosinet Geremew won the men’s contest, and also set a new Seoul Marathon 2022 course record with 2:04:43 in the process. His return took down the previous mark of 2:05:13, set by Wilson Loyanae Erupe of Kenya in 2016.

Geremew won a closely contested men’s race, which saw his compatriot Herpasa Negasa taking second with 2:04:49, the second fastest of his career, with Daniel do Nascimento of Brazil finishing third with an impressive time of 2:04:51 to set a new South American record.

Mark Korir of Kenya ran 2:06:54 for fourth place and countryman Moses Kipkemboi Kibet followed behind in a new lifetime mark of 2:06:55 to complete the top five runners on the men’s side.

Seoul Marathon 2022 Men’s results

MEN

1. Mosinet Geremew, Ethiopia 2:04:43 CR

2. Herpasa Negasa, Ethiopia 2:04:49

3. Daniel do Nascimento, Brazil 2:04:51 South America Area Record and PB

4. Mark Korir, Kenya 2:06:54

5. Moses Kipkemboi Kibet, Kenya 2:06:55 PB

6. Philemon Rono Cherop, Kenya 2:07:03

7. Felix Kipchirchir Kandie, Kenya 2:07:18

8. Belachew Alemayehu, Ethiopia 2:07:55

9. Kenneth Keter, Kenya 2:08:21

10. Olonbayar Jamsran, Mongolia 2:11:02 PB

11. Oh Joohan, Korea 2:11:16

12. Gantulga Dambadarjaa, Mongolia 2:11:18 PB

13. Byambajav Tseveenravdan, Mongolia 2:11:23

14. Bernard Kiprop Kipyego, Kenya 2:11:25

15. Park Minho, Korea 2:11:43 PB

16. Filex Chemonges, Uganda 2:12:14

17. Shim Jongsub, Korea 2:13:01

18. Lee Jungkook, Korea 2:13:39 PB

19. Kim Geonoh, Korea 2:14:08 PB

20. Kim Sejong, Korea 2:16:02

Seoul Marathon 2022 Women’s results

WOMEN

1. Joan Chelimo Melly, Romania 2:18:04 CR and NR

2. Sutume Asefa, Ethiopia 2:18:12 PB

3. Eunice Chumba, Bahrain 2:20:02 NR and PB

4. Celestine Chepchirchir, Kenya 2:20:10 PB

5. Netsanet Gudeta, Ethiopia 2:20:45

6. Guteni Shone, Ethiopia 2:28:05

7. Choi Kyungsun, Korea 2:30:42

8. Shure Demise, Ethiopia 2:30:46

9. Selly Chepyego Kaptich, Kenya 2:30:50

10. Kim Doyeon, Korea 2:34:31

11. Lee Sookjeong, Korea 2:38:41

12. Lee Jaeyoung, Korea 2:48:48 PB

