World Athletics Championships Oregon22 100 days away!

EUGENE, Ore. — The local organizing committee for the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 is today celebrating 100 days to go until the start of competition for the spectacular global event.

The 18th edition of the World Athletics Championships will be held on U.S. soil for the first time, taking place July 15–24 at the reimagined Hayward Field at the University of Oregon. Read more: More than 100,000 tickets sold in 2021 for WCH Oregon22

Tickets for WCH Oregon22 can be purchased here. Some sessions have already sold out, with tickets selling fast for other sessions. The complete schedule of events can be found here.

“We are very excited to mark this milestone of 100 days until we welcome the world to Oregon,” said Sarah Massey, CEO of Oregon22, LLC.

“We are now in the final push to the World Athletics Championships, and we cannot wait for the action to begin and to experience history-making moments with fans and participants from across the state, the country, and the globe.”

Events are being held Friday in Portland in conjunction with the 100 days to go milestone. The Museum of World Athletics (MOWA) will officially open their in-person heritage exhibit connected to WCH Oregon22 in Pioneer Place. The exhibit will be a stunning visual experience celebrating the sport of track and field and its history.

MOWA also has a 3D fully virtual museum of athletics that takes people on an interactive journey through the history of athletics, highlighting legends of the sport including Paavo Nurmi, Jesse Owens, Fanny Blankers-Koen, Irena Szewinska, Carl Lewis, Marie-Jose Perec, Jan Zelezny, Allyson Felix, and Usain Bolt.

On Friday, Portland will also be the site of the first leg of the World Wide Welcome (WWW) Youth Relay. Each leg of the relay will be dedicated to one of the 200-plus global track and field teams that will be making their way to WCH Oregon22.

Registered youth groups are assigned a nation to welcome; receive a relay leg kit including an official WWW relay baton, banners, and flags; and have the chance to submit a welcome message for their paired nation that will be shared with athletes in the athlete village at WCH Oregon22. Registration for the WWW Youth Relay is still open here.

Earlier this week, the second video in the Next Stop Oregon campaign was released. So far, the campaign has highlighted star U.S. athletes Devon Allen and Taliyah Brooks, with more to come over the course of the next month.

“Our team has been working hard to develop plans and programming to make this event the best of all Worlds,” said Massey.

“From youth engagement to the athlete experience, from in-stadium innovations to digital transformation, we are aiming to be the new blueprint for the hosting of major sports championships in the future.”

