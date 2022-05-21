How to watch the 2022 Duval County Challenge American Track League?

JACKSONVILLE, FL — You can watch live streaming coverage of the 2022 Duval County Challenge PUMA American Track League on ESPN3, WatchESPN.com, and the ESPN App if you are viewing in the United States on Saturday (21). Viewers outside of the USA can watch the action live online on Vimeo internationally.

The meeting is part of the 2022 World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze Label series and it will take place at the Jax Track at Hodges Stadium here in Jacksonville, Florida. If you would like to come and watch the action live in person, tickets are still available to purchase HERE. For live results download the App Here

READ MORE: Erriyon Knighton targets sub-10 seconds at 2022 Duval County Challenge

Several American and international athletes will compete at this American Track League meeting, which is part of an invitational-only circuit of professional track and field events held across the United States.

What events are contested at the 2022 Duval County Challenge?

Live competition from the University of North Florida this weekend will begin at 6:00 pm ET and athletes will battle in the 100m, 200m, 400m, 110m hurdles, 100m hurdles, 400m hurdles, and long jump.

A world-class field for both the men’s and women’s events have been assembled for the 2022 Duval County Challenge, and I am looking forward to watching some of the highlighted head-to-head battles here this weekend.

Among the top athletes slated to showcase their talents at the meeting are world U20 record holder over the 200m Erriyon Knighton, sprint hurdles world champions Grant Holloway and Nia Ali, world long jump champion Tajay Gayle, world 400m hurdles bronze medalist Rushell Clayton, world indoor 60m bronze medalist Marybeth Sant-Price, plus Tonea Marshall and several other leading performers this season.

Will Knighton break the World U20 record in the 100m?

Knighton will race in the men’s 100m where he is hoping to carry over his 200m form into the straightaway sprint. The 18-year-old American has recently clocked 19.49 seconds to become the fourth-fastest man ever in the event and I am backing him to break 10-seconds for the first time in his career this weekend.

Knighton currently owns a 100m PB of 10.04 seconds, which is ranked joint No.9 on the all-time World U20 list.

Can he break the 9.96 secs world U20 record, set by Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo in Gaborone, last month?

I am backing him to break this record if the conditions are good.

Elsewhere, Holloways will line up in the men’s 110m hurdles, Marshall and Ali headline a very strong women’s 100m hurdles field, while Sant-Price will look to take her fruitful indoor form outside when she takes on the likes of Twanisha Terry, Dezerea Bryant, Tamara Clark and Aleia Hobbs in the women’s 100m.