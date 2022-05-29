How to watch the Tartan Homes Ottawa International Marathon 2022?

OTTAWA, Canada —— You can watch the live coverage of the Tartan Homes Ottawa International Marathon 2022 on Sunday morning (29) live on the Rogers tv Youtube Channel and from the embedded link below on this page.

The Tartan Homes Ottawa International Marathon 2022 is part of the 2022 World Athletics Label Road Races Elite series and we will also provide compiled results at the conclusion of this event later today. Read more: Wet and chilly conditions couldn’t stop fast times at Prefontaine Classic 2022: RRW

Sunday’s event is returning for the first time in three years in person after the global COVID-19 pandemic hinders the possibility of big crowds. The race broadcaster for today is Mark Sutcliffe and he will be joined by expert analyst Rob Walker in the commentary. For Results: Download iOS | Download Android | Watch live Tartan Ottawa International Marathon (francais )

This event is also part of the Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend, which also included the Canadian 10k Championships 2022, which took place on Saturday. The Tartan Ottawa International Marathon 2022 is one of Canada’s largest Boston Qualifiers.

Sunday’s coverage will begin at 6:30 am ET, and the marathon race is set for a 7:00 am ET starting time. The temperature is expected to be cool in the early morning although the weather is expected to warm up a bit throughout the morning.

Despite some issues with visa problems, which limit some of the elite runners’ participation in Ottawa, several top international athletes from around the world will still toe the start line this Sunday for what is expected to be an exciting contest in both the men’s and women’s marathon races.

Dylan Wykes the elite athlete coordinator, revealed that several athletes from Kenya and Ethiopia were unable to obtain visas to travel to Canada for the race

The Tartan Homes Ottawa International Marathon course records were both set in 2014 in fast races. The men’s course record is a solid 2:06:54 set by Ethiopia’s Yemane Tseguay and the women’s record is 2:24:31, also set by an Ethiopian runner, Tigist Tufa.

The Tartan Homes Ottawa International Marathon 2022 will begin in downtown Ottawa, travels through several communities and local neighborhoods, and finishes on Queen Elizabeth Driveway back in Ottawa.