Hypo Meeting 2022 Götzis results; Damian Warner and Anouk Vetter take titles

Olympic champion Damian Warner and Olympic silver medallist Anouk Vetter won the men’s and women’s respective multi-events at the Hypo Meeting 2022 in Götzis – 2022 World Athletics Combined Events Tour Gold meeting on Sunday (29). Briton world champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson finished seventh in her first full heptathlon since winning at Doha 2019.

Tokyo 2021 Games champion Warner of Canada used a balanced effort on the day to total 8,797 points to win the men’s Decathlon in his first outing in the 10 discipline event this season. Read more: Final Standings: 2022 USATF Combined Events Championships; Hall, Scantling take titles

The world championships bronze medalist in Doha three years ago, set a personal best when winning the World Indoor Championships Heptathlon title in Serbia in March in his only other full combined event outing in 2022.

Olympic seventh-place finisher Lindon Victor, who finished second in Götzis in 2019, was the runner up to Warner this weekend with 8,447 points, while Swiss athlete Simon Ehammer, the world indoor heptathlon silver medalist, tallied 8,377 points for third place, while Germany’s Niklas Kaul (8303pts) and countryman Kai Kazmirek (8272pts) completed the top five scorers.

Meanwhile, Olympic silver medallist Anouk Vetter from The Netherlands scored 6,693 points to claim the victory in the women’s heptathlon.

The 29-year-old recorded a new world lead, personal best, and national record mark at the Hypo Meeting in Götzis today on her way to becoming the first Dutch winner at the World Athletics Combined Events Tour Gold meeting.

Adrianna Sulek of Poland, the World Indoor Pentathlon silver medalist, finished second in the seven-event two-day competition this weekend with 6429 points, while Vanessa Grimm of tallied 6,323pts for the last podium spot.

Anouk Vetter of The Netherlands. Photo: Euro Sports video capture

Elsewhere, Switzerland’s Annik Kalin ended with 6,301 points in fourth place with Dutch athlete Emma Oosterwegel totaling her third-best ever mark of 6,265pts to round out the top five places.

The top American finisher was Hunter Price, who finished eighth with 7,996 points in what was his debut appearance in Götzis.

Meanwhile, Great Britain’s two-time Hypo Meeting champion and the reigning world champion, Katarina Johnson-Thompson, successfully completed her first full heptathlon since 2019, but had to settle for seventh place with a score of 6,174pts.

Johnson-Thompson won titles in Götzis in 2014 and 2019.

In the meantime, USA’s world indoor pentathlon bronze medalist Kendell Williams was among three athletes entering the sixth event — the Javelin throw with 4824pts — but she didn’t record a mark and was scratched from the rest of the competition.

Hypo Meeting 2022 Götzis results

Men’s Decathlon

Final

POS ATHLETE COUNTRY POINTS

1 Damian WARNER CAN 8797pts

2 Lindon VICTOR GRN 8447

3 Simon EHAMMER SUI 8377

4 Niklas KAUL GER 8303

5 Kai KAZMIREK GER 8272

6 Rik TAAM NED 8246

7 Maicel UIBO EST 8067

8 Hunter PRICE USA 7996

9 Finley GAIO SUI 7949

10 Malik DIAKITE GER 7832

11 František DOUBEK CZE 7817

12 Sven ROOSEN NED 7784

13 Jack FLOOD USA 7683

14 Fran BONIFAČIĆ CRO 7343

15 Risto LILLEMETS EST 7295

16 Jan MITSCHE AUT 7279

Paweł WIESIOŁEK POL DNF

Baptiste THIERY FRA DNF

Hans-Christian HAUSENBERG EST DNF

Niels PITTOMVILS BEL DNF

Arthur ABELE GER DNF

Pierce LEPAGE CAN DNF

Tim NOWAK GER DNF

Women’s Heptathlon

Final

POS ATHLETE COUNTRY POINTS

1 Anouk VETTER NED 6693pts

2 Adrianna SUŁEK POL 6429

3 Vanessa GRIMM GER 6323

4 Annik KÄLIN SUI 6301

5 Emma OOSTERWEGEL NED 6265

6 Holly MILLS GBR 6260

7 Katarina JOHNSON-THOMPSON GBR 6174

8 Odile AHOUANWANOU BEN 6173

9 Sophie WEIßENBERG GER 6161

10 Saga VANNINEN FIN 6097

11 Sofie DOKTER NED 6090

12 Paulina LIGARSKA POL 6034

13 Laura IKAUNIECE LAT 6031

14 Esther TURPIN FRA 6015

15 Ekaterina VORONINA UZB 5984

16 Chiara-Belinda SCHULER AUT 5847

17 Yuliya LOBAN UKR 5837

18 Liisa-Maria LUSTI EST 5836

19 Celine ALBISSER SUI 5731

20 Yorgelis RODRÍGUEZ CUB 5603

Chari HAWKINS USA DNF

Kendell WILLIAMS USA DNF

Kate O’CONNOR IRL

—Results compiled from here