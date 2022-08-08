The following are the Gyulai István Memorial 2022 results from the 2022 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series on Monday (8) in Szekesfehervar. Several world champions, including Sydney McLaughlin, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson, and Armand Duplantis were all in action at this year’s Hungarian Athletics Grand Prix meeting.

World and Olympic champion and the world record holder McLaughlin of USA ran a new meeting record of 51.68 seconds with not much effort to win the women’s 400m hurdles, while Jamaica’s five-time world 100m champion Fraser-Pryce recorded another 10.67 secs to win her specialty in dominating fashion as well.

Elsewhere, world champion Jackson ran 22.02 secs to win the women’s 200m dash, and Duplantis of Sweden, the world and Olympic and record holder, cleared 5.80m to secure the victory in the men’s pole vault. Read more: [Video highlight] Fraser-Pryce runs 10.67 at Istvan Gyulai Memorial 2022 and results

Complete Gyulai István Memorial 2022 results on Aug. 8

Men’s Hammer Throw

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Wojciech NOWICKI POL 79.96

2 Bence HALÁSZ HUN 79.44

3 Paweł FAJDEK POL 79.15

4 Christos FRANTZESKAKIS GRE 75.4

5 Eivind HENRIKSEN NOR 74.78

6 Dániel RÁBA HUN 73.2

7 Krisztián PARS HUN 72.14

8 Gábor CZELLER HUN 71.07

9 Bence PÁSZTOR HUN 68.41

Donát VARGA HUN NM

Women’s Hammer Throw

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Brooke ANDERSEN USA 74.84

2 Janee’ KASSANAVOID USA 72.58

3 Katrine Koch JACOBSEN DEN 70.13

4 Bianca Florentina GHELBER ROU 69.65

5 Réka GYURÁTZ HUN 69.25

6 Alexandra TAVERNIER FRA 66.94

7 Anna Maria OREL EST 65.82

8 Zsanett NÉMETH HUN 61.99

Men’s 100m

Final, Wind: +1.3

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Marvin BRACY USA 9.97

2 Trayvon BROMELL USA 10.01

3 Elijah HALL USA 10.01

4 Yohan BLAKE JAM 10.03

5 Ackeem BLAKE JAM 10.05

6 Christian COLEMAN USA 10.17

7 Márk PAP HUN 10.34

8 Dominik ILLOVSZKY HUN 10.51

Men’s 200m

Final, Wind: +0.8

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Erriyon KNIGHTON USA 19.88

2 Aaron BROWN CAN 20.24

3 Alexander OGANDO DOM 20.38

4 Emmanuel MATADI LBR 20.4

5 Kyree KING USA 20.52

6 Tamás MÁTÉ HUN 20.88

7 Zoltán WAHL HUN 21.08

8 Kenneth BEDNAREK USA 30.81

Men’s 400m

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Vernon NORWOOD USA 44.96

2 Alison DOS SANTOS BRA 45.11

3 Michael CHERRY USA 45.42

4 Alex HAYDOCK-WILSON GBR 45.65

5 Rusheen MCDONALD JAM 45.67

6 Champion ALLISON USA 46.04

7 Aldrich BAILEY JR USA 46.25

8 Attila MOLNÁR HUN 46.75

Men’s 800m

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Nicholas Kiplangat KEBENEI KEN 1:45.49

2 John FITZSIMONS IRL 1:45.70

3 Isaiah JEWETT USA 1:45.70

4 Erik SOWINSKI USA 1:46.43

5 Dániel HULLER HUN 1:46.51

6 Amel TUKA BIH 1:46.77

7 Gergő KISS HUN 1:46.78

8 Jakub DAVIDÍK CZE 1:47.37

9 Collins KIPRUTO KEN 1:47.77

10 István SZÖGI HUN 1:47.89

11 Balázs VINDICS HUN 1:47.99

Máté EGYÜD HUN DNF

Taylor MCLAUGHLIN USA DNF

Men’s 110mH

Final, Wind: +1.0

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Rasheed BROADBELL JAM 13.12

2 Grant HOLLOWAY USA 13.12

3 Daniel ROBERTS USA 13.13

4 Rafael PEREIRA BRA 13.34

5 Valdó SZŰCS HUN 13.69

6 Bálint SZELES HUN 13.89

7 Jamal BRITT USA 15.73

Men’s High Jump

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Gianmarco TAMBERI ITA 2.24

2 Tobias POTYE GER 2.24

3 Andriy PROTSENKO UKR 2.18

4 Edgar RIVERA MEX 2.18

5 Péter BAKOSI HUN 2.18

6 Donald THOMAS BAH 2.14

6 Gergely TÖRÖK HUN 2.14

8 Csaba HORVÁTH HUN 2.1

9 Dániel JANKOVICS HUN 2.1

Men’s Pole Vault

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Armand DUPLANTIS SWE 5.8

2 Renaud LAVILLENIE FRA 5.7

3 Thibaut COLLET FRA 5.6

4 Ernest John OBIENA PHI 5.45

5 Christopher NILSEN USA 5.45

6 Olen Tray OATES USA 5.45

Thiago BRAZ BRA NM

Men’s Shot Put

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Joe KOVACS USA 22.89

2 Tom WALSH NZL 21.93

3 Tomáš STANĚK CZE 21.66

4 Jacko GILL NZL 21.55

5 Josh AWOTUNDE USA 21.28

6 Nick PONZIO ITA 20.88

7 Darrell HILL USA 20.78

8 Konrad BUKOWIECKI POL 20.65

9 Mesud PEZER BIH 19.06

Men’s Discus Throw

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Kristjan ČEH SLO 71.23

2 Andrius GUDŽIUS LTU 67.39

3 Daniel STÅHL SWE 67.01

4 Alin Alexandru FIRFIRICA ROU 64.61

5 Simon PETTERSSON SWE 64.08

6 János HUSZÁK HUN 63.25

7 Róbert SZIKSZAI HUN 62.59

8 Marek BÁRTA CZE 61.81

Women’s 100m

Final, Wind: +1.3

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Shelly-Ann FRASER-PRYCE JAM 10.67

2 Tamari DAVIS USA 10.92

3 Mujinga KAMBUNDJI SUI 10.99

4 Twanisha TERRY USA 11.02

5 Natasha MORRISON JAM 11.06

6 Briana WILLIAMS JAM 11.14

7 Morolake AKINOSUN USA 11.34

8 Boglárka TAKÁCS HUN 11.56

Women’s 200m

Final, Wind: +0.6

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Shericka JACKSON JAM 22.02

2 Mujinga KAMBUNDJI SUI 22.45

3 Kayla WHITE USA 22.46

4 Tamara CLARK USA 22.56

5 TyNia GAITHER BAH 22.63

6 Jenna PRANDINI USA 22.73

7 Jusztina CSÓTI HUN 24.04

8 Chanel BRISSETT USA 24.14

Women’s 800m

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Diribe WELTEJI ETH 1:59.33

2 Noélie YARIGO BEN 2:01.00

3 Brooke FELDMEIER USA 2:01.41

4 Bianka BARTHA-KÉRI HUN 2:01.58

5 Gabriela GAJANOVÁ SVK 2:01.63

6 Louise SHANAHAN IRL 2:02.10

7 Angelika SARNA POL 2:02.27

8 Chrisann GORDON-POWELL JAM 2:03.56

9 Anna FERENCZ HUN 2:08.21

10 Hédi HEFFNER HUN 2:08.61

Regina MOHAI HUN DNF

Women’s 100mH

Final, Wind: +2.4

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Jasmine CAMACHO-QUINN PUR 12.27

2 Kendra HARRISON USA 12.49

3 Nia ALI USA 12.6

4 Alaysha JOHNSON USA 12.62

5 Chanel BRISSETT USA 12.87

6 Gabriele CUNNINGHAM USA 13.09

7 Gréta KEREKES HUN 13.6

Luca KOZÁK HUN DQ

Women’s 400mH

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Sydney MCLAUGHLIN USA 51.68

2 Janieve RUSSELL JAM 54.14

3 Rushell CLAYTON JAM 54.45

4 Gianna WOODRUFF PAN 55.73

5 Janka MOLNÁR HUN 56.04

6 Vera BARBOSA POR 57.66

7 Daniela LEDECKÁ SVK 57.89

8 Emma ZAPLETALOVÁ SVK 59

Women’s Long Jump

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK WIND

1 Milica GARDAŠEVIĆ SRB 6.83 1.9

2 Agate DE SOUSA STP 6.78 2.8

3 Jahisha THOMAS GBR 6.63 2.1

4 Diana LESTI HUN 6.45 3.5

5 Petra FARKAS HUN 6.34 2.4

6 Klaudia ENDRÉSZ HUN 6.24 1.8

7 Anasztázia NGUYEN HUN 6.1 2.5

8 Mariia HORIELOVA UKR 6.07 2.4

Petra FARKAS HUN 6.04 1.8

Anasztázia NGUYEN HUN 5.98 1.7

Jahisha THOMAS GBR 6.52 1.8

Mariia HORIELOVA UKR 5.99 0.6

Diana LESTI HUN 6.29 0.2

Agate DE SOUSA STP 6.58 1

Women’s Javelin Throw

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Yulenmis AGUILAR CUB 61.99

2 Elina TZENGKO GRE 61.66

3 Réka SZILÁGYI HUN 58.84

4 Nikol TABAČKOVÁ CZE 58.19

5 Sara KOLAK CRO 56.92

6 Fanni KÖVÉR HUN 56.43

7 Angéla MORAVCSIK HUN 54.65

National Events – F

Men’s 100m

Final, Wind: +1.9

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Patrik BUNDSCHU HUN 10.68

2 Zalán DEÁK HUN 10.81

3 Botond GAÁL HUN 10.98

4 Rómeó FARAGÓ HUN 11.04

5 Balázs MÉSZÁROS HUN 11.09

6 Bálint ZSOLNAI HUN 11.23