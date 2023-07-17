SZEKESFEHERVAR, Hungary (July 17) — World champion Shericka Jackson is set to redeem herself after a recent defeat when she competes in the women’s 200m at the 2023 Gyulai Istvan Memorial, part of the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold on Tuesday (18).

Shericka Jackson To Run Something Fast At Gyulai Istvan Memorial?

Jackson, the Jamaican sprint double champion, was beaten by USA’s Sha’Carri Richardson in the 100m at the Silesia Diamond League meeting in Poland on Sunday (16), and she will be aiming to return to the top in what is highly regarded as ber better event.

The Jamaican is the second-fastest in the world this season in the 200m at 21.71 seconds, with only U.S. champion and Olympic bronze medalist Gabby Thomas posting a faster this year with her world lead and personal best time of 21.60.

However, the world champion in Oregon last year is undefeated in the finals in the 200m this season, and her aim is to regain her momentum after the latest setback. Boasting an impressive personal best of 21.45, Jackson promises to deliver an electrifying performance on Tuesday, and all eyes will be on the clock.

Joining her in the competition is her Jamaican compatriot Briana Williams, the World Junior Champion in 2018 and a sprint double champion, who will make her second appearance this season in the 200m. Although she has yet to surpass her previous record of 22.50 secs from 2018, Williams will undoubtedly go much faster than her current best time this year at 24.03 secs in Kingston, back in March.

Americans Ready To Continue Jamaica vs. USA Battle

Meanwhile, USA’s Tamara Clark, who, despite finishing seventh at the USATF Outdoor Championships, remains confident about performing at the 2023 Gyulai Istvan Memorial, after she displayed her potential in earlier rounds during the national championships in Oregon.

Clark, a sixth-place finisher at the World Athletics Championships in 2022, holds a personal best time of 21.92 and a season’s best of 22.02secs.

Another athlete to watch is USA’s Kayla White, the 2019 NCAA Indoor champion, who secured third place at the USATF Outdoor Championships and is heading to the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, next month. White achieved her personal best time of 22.01 at the U.S. championships.

Meanwhile, Anthonique Strachan from the Bahamas, the 2012 World Junior sprint double champion, has a personal best of 22.15 this year, ranking her ninth fastest in the world in the women’s 200m dash in 2023.

Elsewhere, Rhasidat Adeleke from Ireland, the NCAA 400m champion representing the University of Texas, has been in exceptional form this season.

With a personal and season’s best time of 22.34, Adeleke, who recently turned professional, cannot be underestimated and is expected to be a factor, especially in the closing part of the race.

Women’s 200m – 2023 Gyulai Istvan Memorial:

Rhasidat Adeleke, Ireland – PB: 22.34, SB: 22.34

Dezerea Bryant, United States – PB: 22.18, SB: 23.12

Tamara Clark, United States – PB: 21.92, SB: 22.02

Shericka Jackson, Jamaica – PB: 21.45, SB: 21.71

Anthonique Strachan, Bahamas – PB: 22.15, SB: 22.15

Alexa Sulyan, Hungary – PB: 23.12, SB: 23.12

Kayla White, United States – PB: 22.01, SB: 22.01

Briana Williams, Jamaica – PB: 22.50, SB: 24.03

