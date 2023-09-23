The 2023 Bob Firman Invitational is broadcasting live from Eagle Island State Park in Eagle, ID, on Saturday, 23 September, on RunnerSpace.com. The event started with a number of middle races on Friday, which are available via on-demand videos, and you can watch replays here.

Where to watch the 2023 Bob Firman Invitational

Live broadcast and on-demand videos of the 2023 Bob Firman Invitational will require a RunnerSpace +PLUS account, but it is affordable, so if you don’t already have an account, please get signed up here.

Below you will find the the complete schedule of events, and you can also follow the live results and updates of every race here

Read more: Virginia Invitational schedule, live results and teams

Meanwhile, fans can also purchase tickets in advance. Admissions will require tickets, and they are available HERE. Adults will pay $8 + $1 online ticketing fee ($10 on race day). High school students with ID and children will enter for free.

Ready for the 2023 Bob Firman Invitational excitement?

Catch the action at the 2023 Bob Firman XC Invitational this weekend, where you’ll see some of the season’s most electrifying high school cross country races.

The event features the US No. 1 Herriman boys team from Utah, along with top-ranked individuals such as Evan Noonan from California and Jane Hedengren from Utah, both of whom are nationally ranked in the top 5. Remember, you can watch all the thrilling action exclusively on RunnerSpace!

Fast Course for 2023 Bob Firman Invitational

Eagle Island XC Course is far from your average 5K course, and you should expect fast times at the 2023 Bob Firman Invitational. Battle-tested in championships and designed to push athletes to their limits, this course is a fast yet demanding terrain that keeps competitors on their toes from start to finish.

What sets it apart is its eclectic mix of surfaces. Athletes will find themselves sprinting across meticulously mowed park grass one moment and trudging through sand the next. The course doesn’t stop there; it also features stretches of packed dirt and cut grass in open hay fields, each with its own set of challenges.

The 2023 Bob Firman Invitational Schedule and Events