The complete start list and leading contenders at the 2023 Decastar Talence meeting, this weekend, as world bronze medalists Lindon Victor and Emma Oosterwegel return to defend their respective titles at the final World Athletics Combined Events Tour Gold event this weekend (23-24).
Grenada’s Victor, the 2023 World Athletics Championships Decathlon bronze medalist, and Oosterwegel, the bronze medal winner in the women’s Heptathlon at Oregon 22, will be aiming for back-to-back titles on Saturday and Sunday, and you can watch the live action. – Follow live results
The field also includes World Athletics Combined Events Tour standings leader Sophie Weissenberg of Germany, USA’s Annie Kunz, and Taliyah Brooks, while the current leader of the men’s combined event, Karel Tilga, is not competing this weekend.
Read more: Anna Hall moves to No. 5 all-time with 6988pts to win 2023 Götzis Hypomeeting
2023 Decastar Talence World Athletics Combined Events tour Gold Start Lists
Women’s Heptathlon Field
|Athlete Name
|Country
|Points
|Annie Kunz
|USA
|6703
|Verena Mayr
|AUT
|6591
|Xénia Krizsan
|HUN
|6651
|Emma Oosterwegel
|NED
|6590
|Annik Kalin
|SUI
|6515
|Michelle Atherley
|USA
|6352
|Taliyah Brooks
|USA
|6330
|Georgia Ellenwood
|CAN
|6314
|Marijke Esselink
|NED
|6222
|Léonie Cambours
|FRA
|6192
|Claudia Conte
|ESP
|6194
|Auriana Lazraq-Khlass
|FRA
|6179
|Isabel Posch
|AUT
|6107
|Sophie Weißenberg
|GER
|6438
|Yuliya Loban
|UKR
|6065
|Ellen Barber
|GBR
|6028
|Sandrina Sprengel
|GER
|6015
|Célia Perron
|FRA
|5862
Men’s Decathlon Field
|Athlete Name
|Country
|Points
|Lindon Victor
|GRN
|8756
|Manuel Eitel
|GER
|8351
|Devon Williams
|USA
|8345
|Pawel Wiesiolek
|POL
|8333
|Thomas Van Der Plaetsen
|BEL
|8430
|Makenson Gletty
|FRA
|8279
|Kristian Rosenberg
|EST
|8299
|Ondrey Kopecky
|CZE
|8310
|Ruben Gado
|FRA
|8126
|Jente Hauttekeete
|BEL
|8075
|Meilleure performance
|–
|8075
|Baptiste Thiery
|FRA
|8057
|Risto Lillemets
|EST
|8156
|Basile Rolnin
|FRA
|8205
|Niels Pittomvils
|BEL
|8222
|Finley Gaio
|SUI
|8022
|Vilem Strasky
|CZE
|7925