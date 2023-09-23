2023 Decastar Talence meeting live streaming

The complete start list and leading contenders at the 2023 Decastar Talence meeting, this weekend, as world bronze medalists Lindon Victor and Emma Oosterwegel return to defend their respective titles at the final World Athletics Combined Events Tour Gold event this weekend (23-24).

Grenada’s Victor, the 2023 World Athletics Championships Decathlon bronze medalist, and Oosterwegel, the bronze medal winner in the women’s Heptathlon at Oregon 22, will be aiming for back-to-back titles on Saturday and Sunday, and you can watch the live action. – Follow live results

The field also includes World Athletics Combined Events Tour standings leader Sophie Weissenberg of Germany, USA’s Annie Kunz, and Taliyah Brooks, while the current leader of the men’s combined event, Karel Tilga, is not competing this weekend.

2023 Decastar Talence World Athletics Combined Events tour Gold Start Lists

Women’s Heptathlon Field

Athlete Name Country Points
Annie Kunz USA 6703
Verena Mayr AUT 6591
Xénia Krizsan HUN 6651
Emma Oosterwegel NED 6590
Annik Kalin SUI 6515
Michelle Atherley USA 6352
Taliyah Brooks USA 6330
Georgia Ellenwood CAN 6314
Marijke Esselink NED 6222
Léonie Cambours FRA 6192
Claudia Conte ESP 6194
Auriana Lazraq-Khlass FRA 6179
Isabel Posch AUT 6107
Sophie Weißenberg GER 6438
Yuliya Loban UKR 6065
Ellen Barber GBR 6028
Sandrina Sprengel GER 6015
Célia Perron FRA 5862

Men’s Decathlon Field

Athlete Name Country Points
Lindon Victor GRN 8756
Manuel Eitel GER 8351
Devon Williams USA 8345
Pawel Wiesiolek POL 8333
Thomas Van Der Plaetsen BEL 8430
Makenson Gletty FRA 8279
Kristian Rosenberg EST 8299
Ondrey Kopecky CZE 8310
Ruben Gado FRA 8126
Jente Hauttekeete BEL 8075
Meilleure performance 8075
Baptiste Thiery FRA 8057
Risto Lillemets EST 8156
Basile Rolnin FRA 8205
Niels Pittomvils BEL 8222
Finley Gaio SUI 8022
Vilem Strasky CZE 7925

