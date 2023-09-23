The complete start list and leading contenders at the 2023 Decastar Talence meeting, this weekend, as world bronze medalists Lindon Victor and Emma Oosterwegel return to defend their respective titles at the final World Athletics Combined Events Tour Gold event this weekend (23-24).

Grenada’s Victor, the 2023 World Athletics Championships Decathlon bronze medalist, and Oosterwegel, the bronze medal winner in the women’s Heptathlon at Oregon 22, will be aiming for back-to-back titles on Saturday and Sunday, and you can watch the live action. – Follow live results

The field also includes World Athletics Combined Events Tour standings leader Sophie Weissenberg of Germany, USA’s Annie Kunz, and Taliyah Brooks, while the current leader of the men’s combined event, Karel Tilga, is not competing this weekend.

2023 Decastar Talence World Athletics Combined Events tour Gold Start Lists

Women’s Heptathlon Field

Athlete Name Country Points Annie Kunz USA 6703 Verena Mayr AUT 6591 Xénia Krizsan HUN 6651 Emma Oosterwegel NED 6590 Annik Kalin SUI 6515 Michelle Atherley USA 6352 Taliyah Brooks USA 6330 Georgia Ellenwood CAN 6314 Marijke Esselink NED 6222 Léonie Cambours FRA 6192 Claudia Conte ESP 6194 Auriana Lazraq-Khlass FRA 6179 Isabel Posch AUT 6107 Sophie Weißenberg GER 6438 Yuliya Loban UKR 6065 Ellen Barber GBR 6028 Sandrina Sprengel GER 6015 Célia Perron FRA 5862

Men’s Decathlon Field