(Sept. 30) — Two of the four fastest men on the all-time list headline that start list for the men’s 5k at the World Athletics Road Running Championships Riga 23 on Sunday, 01 October. The event is the second of the six titles up for grabs this weekend in the Latvian capital, and you can watch all the action live on the World Athletics associated platforms via a free live stream here.

Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha, who owns a road 5k personal best of 12:50, is No. 2 on the all-time list of men’s road 5k racing. He will start as the pre-race race favorite on Sunday, and there’s no reason to think that he will not run fast as well!

The men’s 5k race at the World Athletics Road Running Championships Riga 23 on Sunday starts at 5:15 a.m. ET. – Read Also: How to watch World Athletics Road Running Championships Riga 23?

Kejelcha is the world leader and national record holder, having clocked his PB in Lille in March. He was only a second shy of his Ethiopian compatriot, Berihu Aregawi, world 5km record.

Also on the gold medal radar this weekend is Kenya’s Nicholas Kipkorir, the fourth-fastest 5km runner of all time. Expect Kipkorir to start quickly this weekend as he also looks to move up on the all-time rankings and improve on his personal best of 12:55 set in Herzogenaurach last year.

Ahmed Muhumed and Olin Hacker will represent the United States in the men’s 5k race.

Men’s 5K Start List – Riga 23

Here’s the start list table for the Men’s 5K race in Riga on October 1, 2023.