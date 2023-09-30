Yomif Kejelcha of Ethiopia finishes his 5km in Germany

(Sept. 30) — Two of the four fastest men on the all-time list headline that start list for the men’s 5k at the World Athletics Road Running Championships Riga 23 on Sunday, 01 October. The event is the second of the six titles up for grabs this weekend in the Latvian capital, and you can watch all the action live on the World Athletics associated platforms via a free live stream here.

Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha, who owns a road 5k personal best of 12:50, is No. 2 on the all-time list of men’s road 5k racing. He will start as the pre-race race favorite on Sunday, and there’s no reason to think that he will not run fast as well!

The men’s 5k race at the World Athletics Road Running Championships Riga 23 on Sunday starts at 5:15 a.m. ET. – Read Also: How to watch World Athletics Road Running Championships Riga 23?

Kejelcha is the world leader and national record holder, having clocked his PB in Lille in March. He was only a second shy of his Ethiopian compatriot, Berihu Aregawi, world 5km record.

Also on the gold medal radar this weekend is Kenya’s Nicholas Kipkorir, the fourth-fastest 5km runner of all time. Expect Kipkorir to start quickly this weekend as he also looks to move up on the all-time rankings and improve on his personal best of 12:55 set in Herzogenaurach last year.

Ahmed Muhumed and Olin Hacker will represent the United States in the men’s 5k race.

Men’s 5K Start List – Riga 23

Here’s the start list table for the Men’s 5K race in Riga on October 1, 2023.

Name Country Personal Best Season Best
Morgan McDonald AUS
Stewart McSweyn AUS 13:53
Kevin Kamenschak AUT
Célestin Ndikumana BDI
Egide Ntakarutimana BDI
Ivo Balabanov BUL
Thomas Fafard CAN 14:53
Benjamin Flanagan CAN 13:26 13:26
Mikael Johnsen DEN 14:19 14:26
Joel Ibler Lillesø DEN 13:59
Dawit Seare ERI
Abderezak Suleman ERI
Ouassim Oumaiz ESP 13:19 14:05
Tiidrek Nurme EST 14:08 14:20
Hagos Gebrhiwet ETH 13:14
Yomif Kejelcha ETH 12:50 12:50
Etienne Dagunios FRA 13:36
Scott Beattie GBR 13:56 13:56
Derebe Ayele ISR
Dereje Chekole ISR 13:53
Kanta Shimizu JPN
Yamato Yoshii JPN
Cornelius Kemboi KEN 13:10
Nicholas Kipkorir KEN 12:55
Uģis Jocis LAT 14:24 14:24
Edgars Šumskis LAT 14:37
Tim Verbaandert NED
Awet Nftalem Kibrab NOR
Magnus Tuv Myhre NOR 14:08
Eric Speakman NZL
Marcin Biskup POL
Maxime Chaumeton RSA 14:23 14:23
Nicholas Seoposengwe RSA 14:18 14:18
Shaun Goh SGP
Morgan Le Guen SUI
Jonas Glans SWE
Leonard Chemutai UGA
Dismas Yeko UGA 13:26
Andrii Atamaniuk UKR 14:23 14:23
Santiago Catrofe URU 13:39
Olin Hacker USA 13:27 13:27
Ahmed Muhumed USA 13:27 13:27

