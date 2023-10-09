GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The University of Florida’s Gators Track & Field program, led by Head Coach Mike Holloway, revealed its 2024 schedule on Monday, featuring 11 regular-season meets and the hosting of the SEC Outdoor Championships for the first time since 2009.

Florida Track and Field Indoor 2024 Season

The Gators, who clinched the 2023 NCAA Outdoor Men’s Championship and were runners-up in the Women’s category, will participate in 11 regular-season meets spanning both indoor and outdoor seasons.

Two of these meets will take place at their home turf, James G. Presley Stadium at Percy Beard Track.

The postseason could see the Gators in up to five contests, including the SEC Outdoor Championships scheduled for May 9-11, marking only the eighth occasion the program has hosted the event.

Looking Back at 2023

Last season, the Gators’ Track & Field program competed in 15 meets. Both the Men’s and Women’s teams secured second-place finishes at the SEC Indoor Championships and third-place finishes at the NCAA Indoor Championships.

The outdoor season was particularly fruitful for the Men’s team, capturing the 2023 NCAA Outdoor Championship. The Women’s team also had a strong showing, securing second place at both the SEC and NCAA Outdoor Championships.

On the individual front, Gator athletes claimed 12 SEC Individual Championships and six NCAA Individual Championships. They also set collegiate records in the Men’s 4x100m Relay, Men’s 4x400m Relay, and Women’s Triple Jump.

What’s Next in 2024

The Gators will kick off the indoor season with a trip to Boston for the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener. Nearly a month later, they will head to College Station, Texas, marking their first indoor season appearance there in over a decade.

The team will also compete in three meets in Fayetteville, Arkansas, starting with the Razorback Invitational at the end of January. Last year, the Gators set two new school records in the distance medley relay and 4x400m relay at this event.

The indoor season will wrap up with the NCAA Indoor Championships in Boston from March 5-9, followed by the outdoor season opener at the FSU Relays in Tallahassee.

The Gators will then host the Pepsi Florida Relays and make two trips to California for meets at the University of San Diego and Mt. Sac Relays. The regular season will conclude at the LSU Invitational in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

SEC Outdoor Championships at Home

The Gators will host the SEC Outdoor Championships at James G. Presley Stadium, a significant event given that the last time they hosted was in 2009. The University of Florida has previously hosted the SEC Championships six times, dating back to 1960.

The postseason journey will then move to Lexington, Kentucky, where the Gators will aim to qualify for the NCAA Outdoor Championships, set for June 5-8 at the University of Oregon.

FLORIDA 2024 INDOOR SCHEDULE

Date Meet Host/Location 12/2 Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener Boston University 1/12-1/13 McFerrin 12 Degree Invitational Texas A&M 1/26-1/27 Razorback Invitational University of Arkansas 2/9-2/10 Tyson Invitational University of Arkansas 2/9-2/10 David Hemery Valentine Invitational Boston University 2/23-2/24 SEC Indoor Championships University of Arkansas 3/5-3/9 NCAA Indoor Championships Boston, Massachusetts

FLORIDA 2024 OUTDOOR SCHEDULE