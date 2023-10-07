ROME, Ill. (Oct. 7) — The stage is set for a massive showdown as 18 of the nation’s top-ranked NCAA DII teams descend on the Lewis XC Course in Romeoville, Illinois, this Saturday. The 2023 Lewis Crossover Invitational cross country meet, will feature 64 teams across six of the eight NCAA DII regions: Atlantic, Central, East, Midwest, South Central, and West.

Race Schedule and Live Stream

The 2023 Lewis Crossover Invitational cross country meeting is broadcasting live on GLVC Network. For those unable to attend, live results with splits will be available here. Free live video coverage will be streamed on the GLVC Network here.

Lewis University’s student television station will produce the live video, while timing and live results will be managed by Bob Geiger of www.ILpreptoptiming.com. The women’s 6,000-meter race kicks off at 9:45 a.m. (CT), followed by the men’s 8,000-meter race at 10:30 a.m. (CT).

Read more: Results, team scores: Notre Dame swept 2023 National Catholic Invitational cross country

Weather Outlook

Saturday’s weather in Romeoville, located south and west of Chicago, is expected to be near perfect for racing. With a high of 57 degrees and a low of 42, conditions are ideal for athletes, although spectators may find it a bit chilly.

The temperature at race time is expected to hover around 50 degrees with 77-percent humidity and minimal chances of precipitation.

Top Teams to Watch at 2023 Lewis Crossover Invitational cross country

Women’s Division

No. 1 Grand Valley State

No. 3 Colorado School of Mines

No. 4 Winona State

No. 9 Colorado Christian

No. 13 Biola (Calif.)

Men’s Division

No. 1 Colorado School of Mines

No. 5 Colorado Christian

No. 10 Saginaw Valley State

No. 11 Western Washington

No. 15 Wayne State (Mich.)

Final Thoughts

Fans attending the event should come prepared for a fast-paced, highly competitive race. Layer up, bring sunscreen, and get ready for a day of top-tier collegiate cross country action. The 2023 Lewis Crossover Invitational cross country meet is one of the top events this weekend, and I am expecting a lot of excitement.

2023 Lewis Crossover Invitational cross country

Women’s Ranked Teams No. 1 Grand Valley State No. 3 Colo. School of Mines No. 4 Winona State No. 9 Colorado Christian No. 13 Biola (Calif.) No. 16 Lewis No. 23 Wayne State (Mich.) No. 26 Saginaw Valley State No. 27 Western Washington No. 29 Walsh