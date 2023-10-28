The Tulsa Golden Hurricane cross country teams are setting their sights on another dominating performance at the American Athletic Conference Cross Country Championship 2023 in Greenville, North Carolina, on Saturday morning. WATCH ON ESPN+

The men’s team is aiming for an unprecedented 10th straight title in the American Athletic Conference, while the women’s team is seeking its fifth consecutive conference title. Both teams are looking to sweep the conference title for a fifth successive season, having dominated the league champion on the grass since 2019.

The men’s 8K race at the American Athletic Conference Cross Country Championship 2023 will start at 9:15 a.m. ET, followed by the women’s 6K race at 10:00 a.m. ET. The races are broadcasting live on ESPN+, with the live coverage starting at 9:10 a.m. ET. Live Results

American Athletic Conference Cross Country Championship 2023: The Battle Ground

The American Athletic Conference Cross Country Championships are slated for Overton’s Lake Kristi, and the event will feature many schools vying for the top spot, making it one of the must-watch conference championships this weekend for fans of collegiate cross country.

Participating Schools in the American Athletic Conference Cross Country Championships

Charlotte

East Carolina

Florida Atlantic

Memphis

North Texas

Rice

SMU

South Florida

Temple

Tulane

Tulsa

UAB

UTSA

Wichita State

Looking At Tulsa’s Key Runners

For Tulsa, Chloe Hershenow returns as the reigning women’s champion, leading a team that also includes Katharina Pesendorfer and Robyn Kowalski.

On the men’s side, eight runners, including Christian Baker, Luke Birdseye, and Sean Korsmo, will attempt to continue Tulsa’s dominance.

The stakes are high as teams from across the American Athletic Conference prepare to clash in what promises to be an electrifying event. With Tulsa looking to extend its reign and other schools eager to dethrone the champions, the 2023 American Athletic Conference Cross Country Championships are shaping up to be a dramatic showdown.

Once again, please note that for more in-depth coverage, including live updates and results, tune in to ESPN+ and the respective athletic websites of the participating schools.