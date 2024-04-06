Melissa Jefferson and Courtney Lindsey win 2024 Miramar Invitational 100m finals

USA’s Melissa Jefferson and Courtney Lindsey captured the women’s and men’s respective 100-meter finals on a windy day at the Miramar Invitational 2024 meet, held at the Ansin Sports Complex in Miramar, Florida, on Saturday, April 6.

On the women’s side, Jefferson ended the day as the top sprinter after clocking 11.19 seconds to win the second of the two contested heat finals today. Running into a slight -0.9 m/s headwind, the former Coastal Carolina University standout led an American sweep of the podium with Destiny Smith-Barnett (11.28) and English Gardner (11.33) taking second and third, respectively.

Read more: How to watch & follow the Miramar Invitational 2024 live, schedule, results

Shashalee Forbes of Jamaica, unfortunately, pulled up midway through the race and had to be helped off the track, while another young talented Jamaican sprinter Alana Reid was sixth in heat two in 11.62 secs and 10th overall.

Last year’s champion Sha’Carri Richardson of the USA, attended the meet in Miramar but did not compete. She was seen signing autographs.

Meanwhile, Courtney Lindsey emerged winner of the men’s race, edging Jamaica’s Ackeem Blake at the tape after both sprinters clocked 10.28 seconds, running into a -2.4 m/s headwind.

Andre Ewers of Jamaica was third in a time of 10.43 secs, with USA’s Ronnie Baker (10.44) and Kyree King (10.48) completing the top five finishers.

2024 Miramar Invitational Men’s 100m final results

Section 1

Wind: -2.6 m/s

Kyree King, United States, 10.48 Eric Harrison, Trinidad and Tobago, 10.52 JT Smith, United States, 10.57 Taylor Banks, United States, 10.64 Miles Lewis, Puerto Rico, 10.66 Cejhae Greene, Antigua, 10.71 Yuki Koike, Japan, 10.73 Micheal Campbell, Jamaica, 10.94

Section 2

Wind: -2.4 m/s