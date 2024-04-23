The Toyota Olympic Development Men’s 400m event at the 2024 Penn Relays at the iconic Franklin Field is slated to be a thrilling showdown between athletes from the USA and their Caribbean rivals. The field features eight competitors with sub-45 personal best times in the event.

The 128th edition of the Penn Relays, happening April 25-27 in Philadelphia promises to be the biggest yet, featuring over 15,000 athletes from high school, college, professional, and masters levels competing across three action-packed days, organizers revealed.

Headlining Team USA in the men’s 400m is Bryce Deadmon, a Texas A&M standout and Olympic gold medalist in the 4x400m relay. Fresh off his national championship win last year, Deadmon comes into the event with a solid personal best of 44.22 seconds and is currently ranked 10th in the world.

He’s expected to face stiff competition from his U.S. teammate, Ryan Willie, a member of Team USA’s World Championships gold medal-winning quartet in the 4x400m relay. Willie comes in with a PB clocking of 44.26 seconds.

The US will also be represented by Jacory Patterson, a former college teammate of Willie with the Florida Gators, enters the event with a personal best of 44.81.

Leading the Caribbean charge is Jonathan Jones from Barbados, a national champion and top-eight finisher at the 2022 World Championships. Joining him is Jamaican Olympian Javon Francis, a two-time World Championship silver medalist in the 4x400m relay.

Completing the lineup are Evan Miller and Karayme Bartley, representing the USA and Jamaica, respectively.

Don’t miss these world-class athletes battling it out for track supremacy! The Toyota Olympic Development Men’s 400m is just one of the many thrilling events at the Penn Relays. Buy your tickets today and be part of the largest track and field event in the country!