Day 1 Schedule, Watch Live 2021 Texas Relays: March 25

AUSTIN, Texas – The 2021 Texas Relays will begin on Thursday, March 25 and you can watch Day 1 live coverage on the Longhorn Network via WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App. The schedule and live results links are also available here for fans looking to stay up-to-date with all the action as they unfold over the next three days.

Watch (Day One) Live Coverage Online | Follow Live Results | Women’s Qualifiers (PDF) | Men’s Qualifiers (PDF)

The traditional four-day event has been reduced to three days as the organizers try to limit well above gatherings for a limited number of days.

Thursday’s first day at the Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin, Texas, will begin with the university and college women’s heptathlon at 10:00 am with the men’s decathlon set to begin at around 10:30. The field event competition will open up with the women’s hammer throw at 10:15 am.

How to watch 2021 Texas Relays: Schedule and qualifiers

The running portion of the meet will begin at 4:00 pm with the 400m heats for women and men, followed by the heats of the 400m hurdles at 5:00 pm and the 200m heats at 6:30 pm.

Day One focus will then switched to the Distance Carnival which starts at 7:00 pm with the 1500m for college and university women and men, as well as an invitational race. The opening night also included the invitational men’s Jerry Thompson Mile, the 3,000m steeplechase competitions in addition to the 5,000m events.

Thursday opening day at the 93rd Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays will conclude with the women’s and men’s 10,000m which begins at 9:15 pm.

Texas Relays Day One Schedule

Thursday, March 25, 2021

Official Start Time



Multi-Events

10:00 a.m. Heptathlon – University/College Women

100 Meter Hurdles High Jump Shot Put 200 Meter Dash

10:30 a.m. Decathlon – University/College Men

100 Meters Long Jump Shot Put High Jump 400 Meters

Field Events (Prelims and Finals)

10:15 a.m. Hammer – University/College Women

10:50 a.m. (est) Heptathlon – University/College Women (High Jump)

11:10 a.m. (est) Decathlon – University/College Men (Long Jump)

12:15 p.m. (est) Decathlon – University/College Men (Shot Put)

12:30 p.m. Hammer – University/College Men

1:00 p.m. (est) Heptathlon – University/College Women (Shot Put)

1:30 p.m. Decathlon – University/College Men (High Jump) *est

2:30 p.m. Javelin – University/College Women (Section B)

2:35 p.m. (est) Heptathlon- University/College Women (200 Meters)

3:20 p.m. (est) Decathlon- University/College Men (400 Meters)

4:00 p.m. Javelin – University/College Men (Section B)

6:00 p.m. Javelin – University/College Women (Section A)

7:30 p.m. Javelin – University/College Men (Section A)



Running Events (Prelims)

4:00 p.m. 400 Meters – University/College Women (Prelims)

4:30 p.m. 400 Meters – University/College Men (Prelims)

5:00 p.m. 400 Meter Hurdles – University/College Women (Prelims)

5:30 p.m. 400 Meter Hurdles – Univ/College Men (Prelims)

6:00 p.m. 200 Meters – University/College Women (Prelims)

6:30 p.m. 200 Meters – University/College Men (Prelims)

Distance Carnival *subject to rolling schedule

7:00 p.m. 1500 Meters – University/College Women (Section B)

7:10 p.m. 1500 Meters – University/College Men (Section B)

7:20 p.m. 1500 Meters – University/College Women (Section A)

7:30 p.m. 1500 Meters – University/College Men (Section A)

7:40 p.m. 1500 Meters – Invitational Women

7:50 p.m. Jerry Thompson Mile – Invitational Men

8:00 p.m. 3,000 Meter Steeplechase – University/College Women

8:15 p.m. 3,000 Meter Steeplechase – University/College Men

8:30 p.m. 5,000 Meters – University/College Women

8:55 p.m. 5,000 Meters – University/College Men

9:15 p.m. 10,000 Meters – University/College Women

9:55 p.m. 10,000 Meters – University/College Men