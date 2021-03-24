Fraser-Pryce Eyeing More 200m Races This Season

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Two-time Olympic 100 meters champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is looking forward to running more 200m races this season after making her season debut with a victory in the event over the weekend.

Fraser-Pryce opened her 2021 season with 23.19 seconds performance to win the women’s 200m at the Velocity Fest 8 Meet inside the National Stadium here in Kingston last Saturday (20) and she is looking forward to making more appearances in the event as the season progresses.

“Good to be back on the track over the weekend,” she wrote on her official Twitter account, adding “looking forward to some more 200s for sure!!

Fraser-Pryce Enjoying The 200m Now?

The Jamaican 2008 and 2012 Olympic 100m gold medalist has eyes well set on standing on the top podium later this summer at the Tokyo Games and there is a strong possibility that she could attempt the sprint double in Japan.

Fraser-Pryce, who owns a personal best of 22.09 seconds for the half-lap event, has one major championship 200m gold medal in her illustrious global medal collection, having won the sprint double at the 2013 World Championships in Moscow, Russia.

She said earlier this month that her gold is to break 22-seconds for the event before she retires, while she also targets a 100m time in the 10.6 seconds bracket.

The Jamaican sprint star who won a pair of gold medals at the 2019 world championships in Doha, Qatar, has been focusing on making the team for what is expected to be her last Olympic Games this summer. Fraser-Pryce will be hoping to improve on the bronze medal that she won in the women’s 100m at the Rio Olympic Games behind then-training partner Elaine Thompson-Herah in Brazil in 2016.