Oregon Announces 2021 Outdoor Track and Field Schedule With Five Home Meets

EUGENE, Ore. – The University of Oregon men’s and women’s track and field programs have announced their schedule for the 2021 outdoor season and it includes five home meets at the new work of art Hayward Field Stadium in Eugene.

Oregon, which recently won the NCAA Indoor Championships men’s team title this month, will host five meetings this season, as the program returns to its home facility for the first time in almost three years.

Oregon Track and Field Welcome Home Meetings

“Our student-athletes are excited to compete at home for the first time at the reimaged Hayward Field, and we are all thrilled to see their energy and excitement as we prepare to host events in the greatest track and field facility in the world,” Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens said in a release on Wednesday.

“Our Oregon student-athletes have been anticipating their first opportunity to compete in this incredible venue, and they will soon begin a new chapter in the storied history of the Oregon track and field program with the first meets at the reimagined Hayward Field.”

The Ducks will open their 2021 outdoor campaign on the road at the San Diego State University Aztecs Invitational in California this weekend (March 26-27), before hosting the first of the five home competitions – the Hayward Premiere on April 2-3. This year’s Hayward Premiere meeting will also be the first track and field meet in Eugene since the Pac-12 powerhouses hosted the 2018 NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Follow the meeting on April 2-3, Oregon will travel to the University of Arizona for the 2021 Jim Click Invitational in Tucson, before hosting back-to-back meetings – West Coast Classic on April 17, which will be held in conjunction with an additional site hosted by the University of Arizona, and then the Oregon Relays on April 23-24.

The next two Ducks home events are set for May 7 which is slated for the Oregon Twilight and followed by the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships on June 9-12.

Also listed on the schedule for this year are the OSU High Performance meeting in Corvallis on April 30 to May 1 and the Desert Heat Classic in Tucson, on May 1 before the start of the postseason.

The Oregon championship season will begin with the 2021 Pac-12 Championships in Los Angeles from May 14-16, followed by the 2021 NCAA West Preliminary, which is set for May 27-29 in College Station, Texas.

2021 University of Oregon Outdoor Track and Field Home Schedule

April 2-3 – Hayward Premiere (Eugene, Ore.)

April 17 – West Coast Classic (Eugene, Ore./Tucson, Ariz.)

April 23-24 – Oregon Relays (Eugene, Ore.)

May 7 – Oregon Twilight (Eugene, Ore.)

June 9-12 – NCAA Championships (Eugene, Ore.)

For Full Schedule: Outdoor Track and Field Schedule (PDF)