2021 Aztec Invitational To Be Streamed Live By RunnerSpace For A Fee

San Diego, Calif — The San Diego State track and field team will be hosting the 42nd annual Aztec Invitational from Thursday, March 25 to Saturday, March 27 and you can watch the live streaming coverage online. The three-day meeting will be live-streamed by RunnerSpace on SATURDAY but fans will need to have a paid subscription. RunnerSpace.com has also revealed that the opening two days of competition will be recorded for on-demand viewing only, noting that the “broadcast will be focused on running events.” The live webcast on Saturday is scheduled for Noon p.m. PST.

How To Watch 42nd annual Aztec Invitational

In keeping with the COVID-19 pandemic health and safety protocols, SDSU will not be allowing spectators inside the stadium this weekend, which means those wishing to watch this year’s meeting will have to purchase a RunnerSpace +Plus subscription. The cheapest option is a monthly pass worth $12.99 USD.

Meanwhile, the action at the invitational on Thursday will begin with the men’s and women’s multi-events and those get going at 11:00 a.m. PST/2:00 p.m. ET.

The men’s Decathlon Invite will begin competition and those competitors will be joined later with the start of the women’s Heptathlon Invite at 12:30 p.m. PST/3:30 p.m. ET.

The multi-events are slated to close out on Friday’s second day at the Aztrack Sports Deck, while the hammer throw competition will also be on Friday, but this will take place at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center at 4 p.m. PST.

The remainder of the events will take place on Saturday and the action begins with the javelin at 9:00 a.m. Taking the track for the first event will be the 3,000m steeplechase for women at noon PST, followed by the 4x100m relays at 12:40 p.m.

In the meantime, San Diego State revealed that they will have 40 student-athletes competing at this year’s 42nd annual Aztec Invitational. Ten other traveling programs will join the host school, with athletes from Oregon, USC, New Mexico State, Arizona, BYU, California, Air Force, Grand Canyon, LMU, and UC San Diego, also competing.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event is not open to hosting high school or unattached athletes.