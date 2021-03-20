Fraser-Pryce opens season with 23.19 secs 200m win at Velocity Fest 8 meet

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Two-time Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica opened her 2021 season on a winning note after securing the women’s 200 meters title in 23.19 seconds at the Velocity Fest 8 Meet inside the National Stadium here in Kingston on Saturday (20).

POSITIVE START FOR FRASER-PRYCE

Fraser-Pryce, who is now with the Elite Performance training group, rocketed from the blocks at the second time of asking to cover the runners in the lanes ahead of her before cruising home to victory in Section Two of the event, running into a -1.6 m/s headwind.

Quartermile specialist Stephenie McPherson of the MVP Track Club chased home second overall in 23.47 with Sprintec pair Ronda Whyte (23.49) and Remona Burchell (23.71) finishing third and fourth, respectively.

Shashalee Forbes of Sprintec won heat one with 23.88 seconds, running into a -4.0 headwind.

SEVILLE WINS MEN’S 200M

Meanwhile, rising young star Oblique Seville of the Racers Track Club eased to victory in heat three of the men’s 200m in the fastest time overall at 21.03 secs, while running into a -3.3 m/s headwind.

Seville is coached by Glen Mills, the sprint guru who guided Usain Bolt to eight Olympic gold medals and a pair of world records in the 100m and 200m.

Standout sprinters Miguel Francis and Zharnel Hughes did not show up for the event.

MVP’s Janieve Russell won the women’s 400m with a time of 51.77 seconds after going out fast and holding off Candice McLeod of UWI Mona down the home straight. McLeod finished strongly for second with a 51.94 personal best.

Former world’s fastest man Asafa Powell did not show up for his heat of the men’s 400m, which went to Jamoi Jackson of MVP in 46.86 seconds after he took the second section of the event.

Heat one winner Keeno Burrell of the Racers Track Club was second overall in 46.95.

Elsewhere at the Velocity Fest 8 meet on Saturday, Natasha Morrison of MVP won the women’s 100m in 11.42 seconds (-1.6 m/s) with Shimayra Williams running 11.45 and Ashanti Moore getting third in 11.59.

The men’s 100m went to former national champion Oshane Bailey of Sprintec in 10.41 (-1.8 m/s).

Shanieka Ricketts stretched out to a world-leading and meeting record effort of 14.63m to win the women’s triple jump competition.

